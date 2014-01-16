CNH Tracker-New quotas rekindle debate over dim sum market's future

By Saikat Chatterjee HONG KONG, Jan 16 The future of Hong Kong's dim sum bond market has dimmed with the rise of bond yields onshore, tempting a growing number of foreign asset managers to look toward the Chinese mainland. Concerns that the offshore yuan bond market will lose its lustre resurfaced after Britain's Ashmore joined the ranks of new Western asset managers able to invest directly in China as Beijing tries to reform its capital markets. Ashmore's investment quota last week follows on from Beijing giving London-based asset managers the right to buy up to 80 billion yuan ($13.23 billion) of assets last year. Alliance Bernstein also got a quota to buy onshore debt on Jan. 3. The weaknesses of the dim sum market are familiar. At around 400 billion yuan outstanding, the offshore market is a tiny fraction of the size and the depth of the onshore market with market yields on the mainland offering a juicy premium to its cousins in Hong Kong. A five-year benchmark bond in Hong Kong offers a yield of 3.21 percent while a similar bond onshore offers 4.4 percent. That gap in favour of the market on the mainland only widens if investors compare it with the puny yields available in the United States or Europe. As yields in the mainland have risen, China has stepped up the pace of granting investment quotas to foreign institutions. That has fanned fears that sophisticated investors will increasingly bypass the dim sum market to buy onshore debt. China granted $450 million in fresh combined quotas to licensed overseas institutional investors last month, according to regulatory data bringing the total quotas awarded under the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme to $49.7 billion at end-December 2013. While that pipeline of quotas is expected only to grow, the primary drivers for the four-year old offshore yuan bond market remain two familiar factors, namely: currency expectations and the growth in offshore deposits. Yields in the offshore bond market still follow changing perceptions of the currency's trends, a sign that it is yet to become a mature market for measuring China credit risk despite the strides taken by the dim sum market in recent months. That solid correlation has meant that a strong currency in the opening months of the year has prompted a burst of issuance from Chinese companies. The other source of support for the dim sum market is the growth of offshore yuan deposits. While latest data show the total amount of yuan deposits in Hong Kong have risen above the 800 billion yuan mark by the end of November, a recent paper by a government advisory body has pointed to a worrying slowdown in the growth of this deposit base. Renminbi deposits in Hong Kong grew only by a quarter to 730 billion yuan (excluding CD and interbank deposits), between December 2011 to September 2013, compared with other offshore markets which had increased by approximately 6.5 times to about 300 billion yuan over the same period, a recent Financial Services and Development Council research paper said. That slowdown in growth of deposits is a worrying trend for the dim sum market as excess funds are usually ploughed back into bonds. But despite growing headwinds, debt bankers in Hong Kong can take heart from what has happened in the equity sphere. Shanghai was long feared as a competitor for listings but the Hong Kong Stock Exchange still remains the first port of call for mainland companies looking to diversify their investor base due to its strong and transparent regulatory framework. So, as the yuan makes more inroads into other financial centers such as London and Singapore, prospective issuers will weigh the risks and rewards of issuing bonds in these centers, spreading the dim sum market's footprint geographically. Khiem Do, head of Asian multi-asset portfolios at Barings Asset Management, said this week that demand for dim sum bonds will remain high, particularly for high-yielding issues and from investors without QFII access. WEEK IN REVIEW: * The People's Bank of China will roll out detailed policies to develop the Shanghai free trade zone in the first quarter and material development is expected this year in the zone, said Vice Mayor of Shanghai Tu Guangshao at a financial forum in Hong Kong, who believed the yuan will become fully convertible in the next 5 to 10 years. * Cross-border yuan loans in Shenzhen's Qianhai zone amounted to more than 15 billion yuan last year and it would hopefully exceed 50 billion yuan by the end of next year, said He Zijun, deputy Director General, Authority of Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone of Shenzhen. * Chinese asset management firm CSOP and London-based Source announced the launch of the first renminbi qualified foreign institutional investor (RQFII) exchange traded fund (ETF) listed in London, expanding channels foreign investors access China's domestic capital markets. [ID: nL3N0KK0ZW] CHART OF THE WEEK: Yuan debt vs region:Offshore yuan bonds have stabilised after a recent roller coaster ride following a money market squeeze onshore. While yields have stabilised, in terms of performance, they still lag regional counterparts, according to data from Thomson Reuters Datastream RECENT STORIES: CNH Tracker- Chinese companies flock to offshore market for fundsNew fund in London taps China onshore stock market More stories about the CNH market Daily onshore yuan reports Daily China money market reports Offshore yuan rate Onshore yuan rate Offshore yuan dealt Onshore yuan on CFETS THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES