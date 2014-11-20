CNH Tracker-Stock connect scheme reduces dim sum issuers'costs

| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Nov 20 The launch of the
Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect scheme this week has reduced
borrowing costs for foreign companies looking to issue
yuan-denominated debt in the offshore markets and may lead to
more issuance in an already record year.
A link that lets Hong Kong and Shanghai investors buy and
sell shares on each other's bourses debuted on Monday, boosting
hopes of more capital flows into equities as investors rush to
find bargains in the bourses.
But while stock punters have met with early disappointment
as both Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks lost some of their
pre-launch gains, foreign issuers of offshore yuan debt are
licking their lips at the prospects of cheaper borrowing costs.
Expectations of a shortage of the Chinese currency in Hong
Kong had risen in recent months making it increasingly expensive
for yuan borrowers as foreign investors can only participate in
the stock connect scheme using the yuan.
That rise in the cost of offshore yuan has, owing to the
widening interest rate gap with the U.S. dollar, driven up the
cost of swapping dollars for yuan in the currency forwards.
Those looking to borrow yuan by swapping their dollars now
have to pay a record 3 percent for one-year FX swaps
, three times the rate in February.
This jump in swaps however benefits those that are on the
opposite side of the FX swap trade, which is foreigners who are
borrowing in the offshore yuan market and swapping that yuan
into dollars.
This week has seen issuance in the dim sum market by new
South Wales Treasury Corporation and Caterpillar.
Bankers do not expect a lot more dim sum issues at this
point, however, as international capital markets are awash with
easy money, and borrowing costs in yen and euros are as
competitive as offshore yuan and the supply of those currencies
is more plentiful.
Moreover, Hong Kong regulators have taken a raft of measures
to ensure that introduction of the stock connect scheme does not
result in a shortage of offshore yuan.
Last week, Hong Kong has removed a daily 20,000 yuan
conversion limit imposed on residents since 2004, established a
10 billion yuan intra-day repurchase facility and assigned seven
banks to work as primary liqudiity providers to ensure a stable
offshore yuan rate.
WEEK IN REVIEW:
* Bank of China, the sole clearing bank for the
Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect scheme, cleared 12.08 billion
yuan (1.97 billion U.S. dollars) for Hong Kong Securities
Clearing Company Limited with a southbound trading turnover of
407 million yuan for China Securities Depository and Clearing
Corporation Limited, Xinhua reported this week citing a bank
statement.
* Four bonds from China Construction Bank, were listed on
the Luxembourg Stock Exchange this week. The bonds are tranches
of the bank's 5-billion-U.S. dollar medium term note program and
the first to be listed in Luxembourg. All four tranches are
denominated in the Chinese currency.
* Away from the stock-connect scheme, the Australian stock
exchange and Bank of China have agreed to
work together to boost yuan trading in Australia. The
fourth-biggest lender was appointed this week as the official
clearing bank in Australia.
CHART OF THE WEEK:
The offshore yuan pool in Hong Kong: link.reuters.com/nez26t
The growth of the offshore yuan pool in Hong Kong has fairly
stagnated this year thanks to the emergence of new global yuan
hubs around the world and the launch of a landmark stock connect
scheme this week.
