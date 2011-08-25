版本:
CNH Tracker-Beijing's plans to develop mkt may narrow spreads

 By Saikat Chatterjee	
 HONG KONG, Aug 25 Yields on offshore yuan bonds
may edge up, closer to rates on the mainland after Beijing
unveiled plans to develop the offshore yuan market and ease the
flow of money between the two, attracting more investors to the
CNH market.	
 China's Vice-Premier Li Keqiang last week said more Chinese
companies will be allowed to issue the so-called 'dim-sum bonds'
in Hong Kong, as compared with only financial institutions and
foreign firms who are allowed currently.	
 The government also plans to create a transparent framework
to remit the yuan bonds to China, a departure from its current
policy of allowing remittances on a case-by-case basis.	
 The other crucial step announced by the government was the
launch of a Qualified Financial Institutional Investor (QFII)
program, which allows some Hong Kong companies to invest in
Chinese firms through the CNH bonds.	
 Thus, by increasing the flow of money between the offshore
CNH bond market and the mainland, the government has paved the
way to slow the rapid yuan accumulation overseas and bringing
the yields in the two markets closer together.	
In anticipation, dollar/CNH premiums <0#CNHF=> have risen by
40-75 points across the curve while short-dated yields
<0#CNHBOND=> edged 3-5 basis points higher over the past week,
suggesting a narrowing spread between the two markets.	
 Easy remittance mechanisms will allow the mainland banks to
raise cheaper funds through the CNH market and lend it to retail
investors through higher-yielding structured products, Deutsche
Bank strategists say.	
 The initial remittance quota, however, is a relative low 20
billion yuan ($3.1 billion) mainly due to Beijing's concerns
about hot money inflows, which could complicate its fight
against inflation..	
 Dariusz Kowalczyk, a strategist at Credit Agricole CIB in
Hong Kong, said the enhanced cross border program would have a
net effect of slowing the outflow of yuan from China.   	
 "This will narrow the spread between offshore and onshore
yuan and also put upward pressure on dim sum bond yields," he
said.    	
	
 WEEK IN REVIEW:	
 * Hong Kong Monetary Authority Deputy Chief Executive Peter
Pang said this week the total dim sum bond issuance would likely
surpass 100 billion yuan this year, compared with 35.8 billion
yuan last year. Pang said the territory's central bank has been
approached by many companies who have expressed strong interest
to take part in the newly planned yuan foreign-direct investment
program as it is cheaper to raise money in Hong Kong.	
 * On deal street, global supermarket operator TESCO 
is in the market with its debut dim sum bond offer. A 750
million yuan three-year deal was indicated at one percent this
morning with pricing likely to be finalised later in the day. 	
 * Elsewhere, French gas provider Air Liquide 
kicked off a roadshow today for a potential dim sum issue, which
will mark the first deal from a French issuer in the offshore
yuan market.	
 * Even though there is a large chunk of unrated paper in the
dim sum market, demand for rated issues will increase as
investors are exposed to more choice, said Henrik Raber, global
head of debt capital markets at Standard Chartered Bank. 	
   	

 CHART OF THE WEEK:  	
 Bets on yuan gains increase: link.reuters.com/sag43s	
 After a lackluster year so far in terms of yuan gains, the
People's Bank of China has pushed the currency higher in a
series of record high fixings in recent weeks, sending investors
scrambling to cover their bearish yuan bets.    	
        	

 LEAGUE TABLES	
 YTD dim sum bond issuance:	
 	

 Book runner:         Proceeds (RMB mln):       # of issues:	
 1. HSBC                26,157.8                     45 	
 2. Standard            14,942.2                     25 	
    Chartered Bank 	
 3. Bank of China       7,333.3                       8	
 4. RBS                 6,790.5                      14 	
 5. Deutsche Bank       6,694.3                      11 	
	
 YTD synthetic RMB bond issuance:   	
 Book runner:         Proceeds (RMB mln):       # of issues:	
 1. Deutsche Bank       4,679.2                       4	
 2. Citi                2,912.5                       2	
 3. Bank of China       2,312.5                       1	
 4. Bank of America     2,312.5                       1 	
    Merrill Lynch	
 5. HSBC                1,248.5                       2 	
  	
 * Thomson Reuters data as of August 25	
 	

    	

 (Additional reporting by Michelle Chen, Nethelie Wong and Umesh
Desai; Editing by Richard Borsuk and Ramya Venugopal)

