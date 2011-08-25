CNH Tracker-Beijing's plans to develop mkt may narrow spreads

By Saikat Chatterjee

HONG KONG, Aug 25 Yields on offshore yuan bonds may edge up, closer to rates on the mainland after Beijing unveiled plans to develop the offshore yuan market and ease the flow of money between the two, attracting more investors to the CNH market.

China's Vice-Premier Li Keqiang last week said more Chinese companies will be allowed to issue the so-called 'dim-sum bonds' in Hong Kong, as compared with only financial institutions and foreign firms who are allowed currently.

The government also plans to create a transparent framework to remit the yuan bonds to China, a departure from its current policy of allowing remittances on a case-by-case basis.

The other crucial step announced by the government was the launch of a Qualified Financial Institutional Investor (QFII) program, which allows some Hong Kong companies to invest in Chinese firms through the CNH bonds.

Thus, by increasing the flow of money between the offshore CNH bond market and the mainland, the government has paved the way to slow the rapid yuan accumulation overseas and bringing the yields in the two markets closer together.

In anticipation, dollar/CNH premiums <0#CNHF=> have risen by 40-75 points across the curve while short-dated yields <0#CNHBOND=> edged 3-5 basis points higher over the past week, suggesting a narrowing spread between the two markets.

Easy remittance mechanisms will allow the mainland banks to raise cheaper funds through the CNH market and lend it to retail investors through higher-yielding structured products, Deutsche Bank strategists say.

The initial remittance quota, however, is a relative low 20 billion yuan ($3.1 billion) mainly due to Beijing's concerns about hot money inflows, which could complicate its fight against inflation..

Dariusz Kowalczyk, a strategist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong, said the enhanced cross border program would have a net effect of slowing the outflow of yuan from China.

"This will narrow the spread between offshore and onshore yuan and also put upward pressure on dim sum bond yields," he said.

WEEK IN REVIEW:

* Hong Kong Monetary Authority Deputy Chief Executive Peter Pang said this week the total dim sum bond issuance would likely surpass 100 billion yuan this year, compared with 35.8 billion yuan last year. Pang said the territory's central bank has been approached by many companies who have expressed strong interest to take part in the newly planned yuan foreign-direct investment program as it is cheaper to raise money in Hong Kong.

* On deal street, global supermarket operator TESCO is in the market with its debut dim sum bond offer. A 750 million yuan three-year deal was indicated at one percent this morning with pricing likely to be finalised later in the day.

* Elsewhere, French gas provider Air Liquide kicked off a roadshow today for a potential dim sum issue, which will mark the first deal from a French issuer in the offshore yuan market.

* Even though there is a large chunk of unrated paper in the dim sum market, demand for rated issues will increase as investors are exposed to more choice, said Henrik Raber, global head of debt capital markets at Standard Chartered Bank.

CHART OF THE WEEK:

Bets on yuan gains increase: link.reuters.com/sag43s

After a lackluster year so far in terms of yuan gains, the People's Bank of China has pushed the currency higher in a series of record high fixings in recent weeks, sending investors scrambling to cover their bearish yuan bets.

LEAGUE TABLES

YTD dim sum bond issuance:

Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues:

1. HSBC 26,157.8 45

2. Standard 14,942.2 25

Chartered Bank

3. Bank of China 7,333.3 8

4. RBS 6,790.5 14

5. Deutsche Bank 6,694.3 11

YTD synthetic RMB bond issuance:

Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues:

1. Deutsche Bank 4,679.2 4

2. Citi 2,912.5 2

3. Bank of China 2,312.5 1

4. Bank of America 2,312.5 1

Merrill Lynch

5. HSBC 1,248.5 2

* Thomson Reuters data as of August 25

