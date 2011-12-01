CNH Tracker-Has China's drive to internationalise the yuan stalled?

By Saikat Chatterjee HONG KONG, Dec 1 Declining cross-border yuan settlements, falling deposits in Hong Kong banks and rising yields on the so-called dim sum bonds have raised concerns that China's drive to turn its currency into the preferred medium for trade may be stalling. Data on Wednesday showed yuan deposits fell in October for the first time since the birth of the market in July 2010. It fell to below 620 billion yuan, a far cry from expectations that it would cross the 1 trillion yuan mark by the end of the year. That extends some recent worrying market trends. In the September quarter, yuan as a share of China's all current account transactions fell to below 8 percent from nearly 9 percent, according to People's Bank of China data while yields in the offshore market have risen across the board. Even as a global market selloff gripped the CNH market since late September, companies looking to settle more of their trade in the Chinese currency have been deterred by the wobbly yuan in the offshore market, the discount of which has sometimes widened to as much as a steep 3 percent relative to the onshore rate. Though the fall in CNH deposits may have been triggered by more mainland exporters settling their trade in the renminbi, the drop in deposits also comes at a time when yuan appreciation expectations have cooled significantly. "With CNH fully deliverable outside Hong Kong it has been as exposed to global factors as other asset classes and there has been a fair amount of position cutting and derisking there," said Daniel Hui, a strategist at HSBC in Hong Kong. But that in itself may not be a bad thing. While the growth of the offshore market may not be at the robust pace that market players have been accustomed to in the past, Dariusz Kowalczyk, a senior strategist at Credit Agricole in Hong Kong believes it "would be more sustainable now as the pace of deposit expansion will be slow." This would also give Beijing a much-needed window to push through some structural reforms to encourage the growth of the market. In recent months, it has expanded its yuan swap lines with Korea and Hong Kong, signed new ones with Austria and Ukraine, encouraged its large state-owned companies to sell bonds in Hong Kong and finetuned its long-awaited yuan FDI plan. WEEK IN REVIEW: * Hong Kong banks handled about 1.3 trillion yuan of Chinese trade denominated in the renminbi or about 80 percent of all trade settled in the Chinese currency, according to Hong Kong's Financial Secretary John Tsang. That represents an increase from about 73 percent in 2010 given that other financial centers like Singapore and London are vying for a share of the offshore yuan business. * Deutsche Bank said it traded the first series of Chinese yuan risk reversal trades for companies looking to hedge their currency risk after authorities allowed the development of an onshore options market in April. * On deal street, the first Latin American Dim Sum bond is set to arrive in the shape of America Movil, a leading wireless services provider for a possible renminbi bond issue. BMW Australia Finance also became only the second Australasian company to raise CNH funds this week after Fonterra'd deal in June. * China's first reserve requirement ratio cuts for banks in three years has clouded the outlook for the yuan as market players believe Beijing will slow the currency's appreciation path. Still, UBS economists believe the yuan will rise against the dollar in coming months. It expects the yuan to rise to 6.25 by end-2011 and to 6 by end-2012. CHART OF THE WEEK: Offshore CNH deposits fall:As the spread between the offshore and the onshore yuan rate became volatile and slipped into negative territory since late September, offshore yuan deposits in Hong Kong banks fell in October for the first time. LEAGUE TABLES YTD dim sum bond issuance: Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues: 1. HSBC 33,126.2 67 2. Standard 18,907.2 45 Chartered Bank 3. Deutsche Bank 9,629.4 17 4. Bank of China 9,614.2 17 5. RBS 8,187.2 23 YTD synthetic RMB bond issuance: Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues: 1. Deutsche Bank 4,679.2 4 2. Citi 2,912.5 2 3. Bank of America 2,312.5 1 Merrill Lynch 4. Bank of China 2,312.5 1 5. HSBC 1,248.5 2 * Thomson Reuters data as of December 1 RECENT STORIES: CNH Tracker- Yields set to rise as more supplies seen In a close-knit world, frontier debt loses out More stories about the CNH market Daily onshore yuan reports Daily China money market reports Offshore yuan rate Onshore yuan rate Offshore yuan dealt Onshore yuan on CFETS THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES