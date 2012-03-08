CORRECTED-CNH Tracker-Slower deposit growth seen but no signs China FX reforms stalling

By Michelle Chen
HONG KONG, March 8 While offshore yuan
investors have recently complained of a lack of channels to
manage the renminbi they hold, they have now turned to the other
extreme: worrying about the contracting yuan deposit base in
Hong Kong.
Those worries might prove to be for naught, given that the
decline in the deposit base appears to be caused mainly by the
opening of more investment opportunities and repatriation
channels.
Yuan deposits may be set for a lower growth rate, but the
trend likely points to a market that is entering into a more
mature stage of development, and not a sign that Beijing's
efforts to internationalise the currency are stalling.
Yuan deposits in Hong Kong fell 2.1 percent in January
month-on-month to 576 billion yuan ($91.4 billion), after
dropping 6.2 percent in December, according to the latest
figures from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.
The back-to-back declines have sparked fierce debates in the
market over whether currency has begun to lose its appeal amid
expectations that Beijing will allow only gradual appreciation
of the yuan over the long run, and perhaps even some corrections
from time to time to deter speculators.
However, there is always more to figures in Hong Kong than
meets the eye.
Trade settlement is the main source of yuan deposit in the
former British colony. The offshore yuan starts to accumulate
when Chinese importers pay more renminbi out than exporters
receive, just like what was happening in the past two years when
the deposits ballooned 10-fold.
In January, renminbi flowing into Hong Kong actually
exceeded the amount flowing out under the trade settlement
scheme despite a drop in deposits, which means if no investment
or repatriation outlets existed, yuan deposits should have
increased like before.
"I guess it is quite substantially because we have more
channels to remit money back. We cannot expect continued rapid
growth of deposits as the market matures," said Frances Cheung,
a senior strategist at Credit Agricole in Hong Kong.
Of late, China has allowed funds to flow back to the
mainland more quickly than expected, permitting foreign
investors to invest in domestic companies and capital markets
under yuan FDI and RQFII schemes, respectively, since the fourth
quarter of 2011.
And thanks to a transparent repatriation process, yuan
fund-raising activity is flourishing.
Total issuance of "dim sum" bonds exceeded 7 billion yuan
($1.1 billion) and outstanding yuan certificates of deposits
reached a high of 76.8 billion yuan ($12.2 billion) in January,
compared to 72 billion yuan ($11.4 billion) a month earlier.
While some market watchers are worried about whether the
squeeze in the CNH base will affect the sustainability of this
boom, Becky Liu, a strategist at HSBC, believed the market will
see a dynamic balance, attracting more renminbi to the offshore
market when the CNH rate is pushed up by strong demand and less
liquidity.
"Offshore yuan liquidity will resume growth eventually in
the medium term, as a genuine need for trade settlements as well
as China's overseas direct investment will pick up when offshore
parties become more used to the currency and find its usage
broadened further," she added.
Beijing allowed domestic companies to make overseas
investments in yuan in January, 2011 and the total amount of
renminbi ODI last year reached 20.2 billion yuan ($3.2 billion).
With yuan internationalisation entering into a new stage,
there will be more indicators to evaluate its progress. Deposits
will still be one of them, but will no longer be the dominant
market signal.
WEEK IN REVIEW:
* China's central bank announced new rules to allow all the
firms in the country to settle their cross-border trade in yuan
to further promote the use of its currency internationally.
China allowed 365 firms to settle trade in yuan under a pilot
programme in July 2009, which was expanded to more than 60,000
companies a year later.
* Export-Import Bank of China, one of the nation's three
policy banks, plans to issue 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion)
worth of yuan bonds in Hong Kong this year, bank president Li
Ruogu said on the sidelines of the annual parliament meetings in
Beijing.
* Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the
Middle East, priced its CNH750m (USD115m) three-year dim sum
bond at 4.875%, the tight end of the initial guidance. Emirates
NBD Capital, HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank led the deal.
* China's central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said that
conditions were now ready for the yuan's exchange rate to float
more widely, sending a signal that Beijing may reduce its
intervention in the foreign exchange market. Yuan rate is
"relatively close to its balanced level" because of China's
shrinking trade surplus, he said.
* Local media reported that the Guangdong branch of the
People's Bank of China is studying allowing companies in the
province to borrow renminbi from Hong Kong and remit the loans
back. The initial quota is said to be around 30 billion yuan
($4.8 billion).
CHART OF THE WEEK:
Dim sum bond sales:Sales of yuan denominated bonds pick up in February after a
slowdown in the closing months of 2011.
LEAGUE TABLES
YTD dim sum bond issuance:
Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues:
1. HSBC 9,297.0 34
2. Standard 5,888.5 13
Chartered Bank
3. Bank of China 4,400.0 2
4. Barclays Capital 2,183.0 4
5. BNP Paribas 2,010.0 8
YTD synthetic RMB bond issuance:
Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues:
1. Deutsche Bank 4,479.2 3
2. Citi 2,912.5 2
3. Bank of China 2,312.5 1
4. Bank of America 2,312.5 1
Merrill Lynch
5. HSBC 1,248.5 2
* Thomson Reuters data as of March 8
