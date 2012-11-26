StanChart gets go-ahead for client's cross-border yuan lending quota

HONG KONG Nov 26 Standard Chartered Bank
(China) said on Monday it had secured approval for a
yuan-denominated loan quota on behalf of an American
multi-national company, becoming the first foreign bank to get
such a cross-border quota for a client.
The quota is part of a pilot programme that supports foreign
and local multi-national companies which have plans to channel
surplus yuan from mainland China to fund activities overseas.
Standard Chartered obtained a 3.3 billion yuan ($530
million) lending quota from the People's Bank of China Shanghai
branch for an American client that specialises in global
manufacturing and technology, the bank said in a statement.
It did not name the company.
This scheme has transformed the lending of yuan between
companies from one based on a traditional entrustment loan -
with banks as intermediary agents - to one where two parties
sign lending agreements directly, it added.
The quota is expected to support the company's Chinese
office to lend yuan to its overseas parent or other related
companies which can in turn settle yuan-denominated invoices.
"RMB cross-border lending brings huge flexibility of
corporate treasury management," said Anthony Lin, Standard
Chartered (China)'s head of Transaction Banking.
"It allows corporations to negotiate lending frequency and
rate according to their actual needs. It also enables
corporations to transfer onshore RMB surplus to their global
cash pools for central deployment and use."
China has a tight grip over its capital account, but plans
to fully liberalise it by 2020 and make the yuan one of the
world's major currencies to reduce its reliance on the U.S.
dollar.
The country has introduced various schemes to increase the
global use of its currency, including yuan cross-border trade
settlment, yuan overseas direct investment (ODI) and foreign
direct investment (FDI).