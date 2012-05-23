REFILE-Brent slips 0.4 pct on potential Iran deal, economy concerns

* IAEA says deal with Iran near, easing fears of supply
disruptions
* World Bank cuts China economic growth forecast
* Coming up: EIA oil data at 1430 GMT on Wednesday
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, May 23 Brent crude slipped around 0.4
percent on Wednesday as a potential deal between Iran and the
U.N. nuclear watchdog eased fears of oil supply disruptions,
while concerns over the debt crisis in the euro zone and a
slowing Chinese economy weighed on demand.
The U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency expects to
sign a deal with Iran soon to unblock investigations into
suspected work on atom bombs in the oil-producing country,
increasing the prospect of a resolution to a conflict over the
issue.
Brent crude had dropped 46 cents to $107.95 a barrel
by 0402 GMT and U.S. July crude had fallen 56 cents to
$91.29, with economic concerns weighing as the World Bank cut
its economic growth forecast for China, the world's
second-largest oil consumer.
Nagging fears of a messy Greek exit from the euro zone also
remained ahead of a meeting of European leaders. Germany has
dismissed a French-led call for euro zone governments to issue
common bonds, cooling hopes a day before a European Union summit
that the meeting would produce fresh measures to tackle the
region's debt problems.
"Elections (in Greece) and the EU Ministers' meeting could
potentially cause a lot of headline driven movements in oil
prices," said Tony Nunan, a Tokyo-based risk manager at
Mitsubishi Corp.
Waning optimism about the summit drove the euro down against
the dollar and the dollar index strengthened. A stronger
greenback can pressure dollar-denominated commodities such as
oil by making them more expensive to consumers using other
currencies.
MORE HURT
U.S. crude oil inventories rose 1.5 million barrels last
week, industry group the American Petroleum Institute said in a
report released late on Tuesday, further hurting prices.
Ahead of weekly reports on U.S. oil inventories, crude
stocks were expected to have risen 1.0 million barrels last
week, a Reuters survey of analysts showed.
The EIA's weekly report is due on Wednesday at 1430 GMT.
Europe is facing a glut of high quality crude oil grades,
only a year after Libya created a serious shortage, as demand
from the continent falls and the U.S. cuts imports due to
greater domestic supply.
This has led to a steep weakening in values for many high
quality sweet and low-sulphur grades a rare development that
suggests oil futures prices have room to correct further in an
over supplied market.