UPDATE 5-Brent slightly weaker, euro zone weighs

* Dutch bond sales earlier helped oil to trim losses
* U.S. oil inventories expected to have risen
* Coming Up: API oil inventory data; 2030 GMT
By Ikuko Kurahone
LONDON, April 24 Brent crude was a little
weaker, below $119, on Tuesday as lingering concerns over the
euro zone economy overshadowed the latest production problems at
the UK's largest oilfield.
Brent crude futures dipped 25 cents to $118.46 a
barrel by 1359 GMT. U.S. crude futures rose 66 cents to
$103.77.
Brent briefly turned positive and U.S. crude extended its
gains as North Sea Forties crude, one of the four key streams
used as a benchmark to price about two thirds of global crude
oil, have hit by further delays following the shutdown at the
Buzzard oilfield at the weekend.
"I really do not see much impact on prices (from Forties
loading delays)," said James Zhang, oil analyst at Standard
Bank. "At this moment supply is very ample."
Investor sentiment in Europe has remained fragile as the
Brent price has fallen more than 5 percent since the intraday
high of $125.97 on April 3.
The Dutch bond sales earlier in the day provided some
support to oil prices.
The Dutch state successfully sold two bonds at an auction,
raising 2 billion euros, a day after the government collapsed in
a crisis over budget cuts.
"That may have a very short-term impact," Andy Sommer, oil
market analyst with EGL in Switzerland, said. "But for the mid-
and long-term, we have not changed our view. The market is still
underlined by the weak fundamentals. There are more downside
risks."
Later on Tuesday, the market focus is expected to shift to
the United States, the world's second-largest energy consumer.
U.S. crude stockpiles are expected to have risen last week,
a Reuters survey of analysts showed. The American Petroleum
Institute (API) will release its report on at 2030 GMT on
Tuesday. The U.S. government's Energy Information Administration
(EIA) will issue its data on Wednesday.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting that
begins later in the day to gauge the central bank's attitude
towards further monetary stimulus.