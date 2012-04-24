UPDATE 5-Brent slightly weaker, euro zone weighs

* Dutch bond sales earlier helped oil to trim losses

* U.S. oil inventories expected to have risen

* Coming Up: API oil inventory data; 2030 GMT

By Ikuko Kurahone

LONDON, April 24 Brent crude was a little weaker, below $119, on Tuesday as lingering concerns over the euro zone economy overshadowed the latest production problems at the UK's largest oilfield.

Brent crude futures dipped 25 cents to $118.46 a barrel by 1359 GMT. U.S. crude futures rose 66 cents to $103.77.

Brent briefly turned positive and U.S. crude extended its gains as North Sea Forties crude, one of the four key streams used as a benchmark to price about two thirds of global crude oil, have hit by further delays following the shutdown at the Buzzard oilfield at the weekend.

"I really do not see much impact on prices (from Forties loading delays)," said James Zhang, oil analyst at Standard Bank. "At this moment supply is very ample."

Investor sentiment in Europe has remained fragile as the Brent price has fallen more than 5 percent since the intraday high of $125.97 on April 3.

The Dutch bond sales earlier in the day provided some support to oil prices.

The Dutch state successfully sold two bonds at an auction, raising 2 billion euros, a day after the government collapsed in a crisis over budget cuts.

"That may have a very short-term impact," Andy Sommer, oil market analyst with EGL in Switzerland, said. "But for the mid- and long-term, we have not changed our view. The market is still underlined by the weak fundamentals. There are more downside risks."

Later on Tuesday, the market focus is expected to shift to the United States, the world's second-largest energy consumer.

U.S. crude stockpiles are expected to have risen last week, a Reuters survey of analysts showed. The American Petroleum Institute (API) will release its report on at 2030 GMT on Tuesday. The U.S. government's Energy Information Administration (EIA) will issue its data on Wednesday.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting that begins later in the day to gauge the central bank's attitude towards further monetary stimulus.