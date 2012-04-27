UPDATE 5-Oil pares losses after U.S. data

* S&P cuts Spain's credit rating by two notches * U.S. Q1 GDP at 2.2 pct versus forecasts for 2.5 pct * Some traders think quantitative easing now more likely By Claire Milhench LONDON, April 27 Oil pared lossed on Friday to trade at around $119.90 a barrel after disappointing U.S. data revived hopes of further liquidity injections from the Federal Reserve to boost the flagging economic recovery. Brent crude, widely used as a global oil benchmark, was down just 5 cents to $119.87 a barrel by 1341 GMT. U.S. crude oil was off 7 cents to $104.48 a barrel. Oil was sold off earlier in the session after S&P downgraded Spain's credit rating but pared losses when U.S. first quarter GDP figures missed the consensus forecast. The data hit the dollar, and a weaker U.S. currency is supportive of commodities priced in dollars as it makes them cheaper for holders of other currencies. Some traders also took the view that the below-expectations GDP figure would open the door to a third round of quantitative easing by the Federal Reserve. "Bad news for the economy is being interpreted as good news for commodities because it may put QE3 back on the table," said Dominick Chirichella, senior partner at Energy Management Institute in New York. "Whether or not that trade has any longevity is not clear." The market had been looking for a first quarter U.S. GDP growth figure of between 2.3-2.5 percent, with the consensus forecast at the upper end of that range. This is still slower than the 3 percent achieved in the fourth quarter of 2011, but would have been enough to suggest the recovery was on track. However, GDP came in at 2.2 percent. By 1317 GMT the dollar was down 0.22 percent against a basket of currencies. "Nothing can express the economy's need (for quantitative easing) better than weak recovery and slowing growth," Bill Hubard, chief economist at Markets.com, said in a note. Brent crude had been off some 70 cents earlier in the day following Standard & Poor's decision to cut its credit rating on Spain by two notches to BBB+, with a negative outlook. The ratings agency cited expectations that the government's finances will deteriorate more than previously thought due to a shrinking economy and an ailing banking sector. However, some analysts suggested that the downgrade was not that unexpected. "I'm surprised they haven't done it sooner," said Michael Hewson, an analyst at CMC Markets. "When you really look at Spain's finances, they are in much worse shape than Italy, but they were on a higher credit rating as far as S&P was concerned. Now Spain's been cut to the same level. They're probably not telling the market anything it doesn't already know." A bond auction by Italy of some 5.95 billion euros got away without any trouble, forestalling any further sentiment-driven sell offs. FURTHER FALLS POSSIBLE Some analysts saw potential for further oil price falls given the crude supply now coming through from Libya, and as tensions with Iran over its nuclear programme have eased. Carsten Fritsch, an energy analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt, cited reports from Libya that it will exceed pre-war oil production levels by mid-2012. "That will just add to the physical over-supply and should weigh on prices if the support from financial markets fades," he said. In his morning note he added that the current supply surplus roughly equates to Libya's oil production level because the other OPEC producers have not yet cut back their oil production accordingly.