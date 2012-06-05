UPDATE 2-Brent crude falls below $99 on Spain worries

* Treasury minister says markets closed to Spain
* G7 to hold emergency talks on euro debt crisis
By Randy Fabi
SINGAPORE, June 5 Brent crude prices fell below
$99 a barrel on Tuesday, reversing gains earlier in the session,
as a darkening outlook on the euro zone debt crisis sparked
concerns over oil demand growth.
Brent crude for July delivery dipped 18 cents to
$98.67 a barrel by 0756 GMT, after rising nearly a dollar
earlier in the session. Prices on Monday briefly hit a 16-month
low of $95.63 before recovering and closing higher.
U.S. crude rose 33 cents to $84.31 a barrel.
Oil prices erased its gains after Spain's treasury minister
said financial markets were shut to the country at current
borrowing rates. Spain will test the market on Thursday with an
auction of 1-2 billion euros of medium-term and long-term bonds.
"Global demand is softening, we have got recessionary
elements in Europe, a small slowdown in Asia Pacific," Royal
Dutch Shell CEO Peter Voser told Reuters on the
sidelines of an industry conference in Kuala Lumpur.
"At the same time, some of the geopolitical elements of
price volatility over the past few months have kind of receded,
and therefore we see a softening of prices which I expect to go
well into the second half of this year."
Ministers and central bankers from the United States,
Canada, Japan, Britain, Germany, France and Italy will discuss
the euro zone debt crisis later on Tuesday, in a sign of
heightened global alarm about the strains in the 17-nation
European currency area.
The euro reversed early gains against the dollar and Bund
futures rose on Tuesday following comments by Spain's treasury
minister.
ECONOMIC JITTERS
The darkening outlook over the world economy and its
potential impact on global crude demand has taken the spotlight
from lingering tensions between Iran and Western powers, which
just three months ago helped push Brent to above $128.
The United Nations nuclear watchdog and Iran will hold a new
round of talks on Friday to try to reach an agreement to resume
a long-stalled probe into Tehran's atomic activities, the head
of the IAEA said on Monday.
Traders will also be awaiting the release of this week's
U.S. crude stocks data.
Crude inventories in the world's top oil consumer likely
fell last week after 10 straight weeks of builds, due to lower
imports, a preliminary Reuters poll showed ahead of weekly
industry and government reports.
Inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute is due
on Tuesday at 2030 GMT, while the U.S. Energy Information
Administration's weekly poll comes out at 1430 GMT on Wednesday.