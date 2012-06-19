UPDATE 9-Brent crude dips as Iran, West plan July talks

* Iran, major powers to hold technical talks in July
* U.S. Fed two-day meeting started Tuesday
* Coming up: EIA oil data 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, June 19 Brent crude edged lower on
T uesday on relief that negotiations to defuse the dispute over
Iran's nuclear program led to plans for technical talks in July,
while hopes for more monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve
helped lift U.S. crude.
While Iran's two-day talks with world powers did not resolve
differences on Tuesday, the parties agreed to hold a technical
follow-up meeting in Istanbul on July 3.
"It is significant that Iran agreed to meet after the
European Union embargo (on Iranian oil) begins. There was
definitely a growing sense that they were at their breaking
point, ready to walk out," said John Kilduff, partner at Again
Capital LLC in New York.
Brent fell to a 17-month low before Spain managed to sell
debt at its latest auction. Then, Brent steadied even though
Spain's borrowing costs rose and the threat of a spreading debt
crisis lingered as Greek political parties tried to form a
government.
U.S. crude bounced after support held again near $82 a
barrel. It settled higher on expectations that weekly inventory
reports will show U.S. crude oil stocks fell again last week,
especially at the Cushing, Oklahoma, hub.
Oil and U.S. equities received a lift from hopes for more
monetary stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve, though equities
pared gains after a German official said there were no
discussions at the Group of 20 meeting about plans to use
European Rescue funds to buy bonds of crisis-hit members.
The U.S. central bank's Federal Open Market Committee will
release a policy statement on Wednesday at the end of a two-day
meeting. Some investors remain hopeful that the Federal Reserve
will unveil some form of additional stimulus to support a
flagging recovery.
Brent August crude fell 29 cents to settle at $95.76
a barrel, after slumping to $94.44, the lowest intraday price
since Jan. 10, 2011.
Brent has retreated more than 25 percent from its 2012 peak
above $128 a barrel struck in March.
U.S. July crude rose 76 cents to settle at $84.03,
having traded from $82.28 to $84.41 ahead of the July contract's
expiration on Wednesday.
U.S. August crude gained 75 cents to settle at $84.35
a barrel.
Total Brent crude trading volumes outpaced U.S. turnover and
Brent volume was 5 percent above the 30-day average. U.S. volume
lagged its 30-day average by 9 percent.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude slipped to $11.53
a barrel based on August settlement prices. The $11.36 intraday
low was the weakest the premium has been since Jan. 31.
The Brent/U.S. crude spread has narrowed in reaction to the
mid-May reversal of the Seaway pipeline, allowing U.S. crude to
be brought from the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub to the
refinery-rich Gulf Coast.
Enbridge Inc said late on Monday that it expects to
complete an expansion of the pipeline by the end of the year.
The most recent U.S. government data showed total crude
stocks fell and inventories at Cushing, delivery point for the
U.S. light sweet crude contract, fell in the week to June 8,
with the Cushing stocks slipping from a record high level.
U.S. OIL INVENTORIES
After oil settlement prices were posted, industry group the
American Petroleum Institute released data showing U.S. weekly
crude stocks fell 550,000 barrels last week, less than forecast.
Crude stocks at Cushing rose 625,000 barrels, gasoline
stocks rose 1.1 million barrels and distillate inventories fell
269,000 barrels, the API said.
Ahead of weekly reports from industry and government, crude
stocks were expected to have fallen 1.1 million barrels, a
Reuters survey of analysts showed.
Both gasoline and distillate stocks were expected to be up
800,000 barrels.
The inventory report from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration is due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.
TENSIONS ABOUT IRAN
The two-day talks in Moscow did not secure a breakthrough,
but Iran's chief negotiator said he hoped a new round of
diplomacy would be agreed to after the July technical follow-up
meeting.
European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said
that significant differences remained.
The talks between Iran and six major powers: the United
States, China, Russia, Germany, France and Britain are aimed at
defusing a dispute over Tehran's nuclear work, which the United
Nations and the West fear is designed to produce nuclear arms.
Tehran has repeatedly denied the assertion.
A European Union embargo on Iranian crude oil is set for
July, but higher output from Saudi Arabia, Iraq and post-Gaddafi
Libya has helped keep global supply ample, even as Iran's
customers look for alternatives to Tehran's barrels.