UPDATE 7-Brent crude oil dips before U.S. Fed meeting

* U.S. crude oil futures hit nine-month high
* Market eyes June 18-19 Fed meeting, seeks stimulus clarity
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, June 17 Brent crude oil futures
touched a 10-week high close to $107 a barrel on Monday as
tensions in the Middle East rose, but prices finished slightly
lower on the day after a late sell-off in U.S. gasoline futures.
U.S. crude oil hit a nine-month high near $99 a barrel but
also reversed to settle lower, with investors cautious ahead of
the start of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy committee
meeting on Tuesday. The meeting may provide more clarity on when
the central bank will reduce its stimulus program.
Brent crude oil futures settled down 46 cents a barrel at
$105.47. U.S. crude shed 8 cents to finish at $97.77 a barrel.
Brent's premium over U.S. crude ended at $7.70, on the
narrow end of the $7.50 to $10 range in which it has traded
since early May.
U.S. RBOB gasoline futures fell more than 1 percent as
traders eyed refineries returning from planned work, including
at BP's 405,000-barrel per day Whiting refinery in
Indiana.
Investors were cautious before the Fed meeting as Chairman
Ben Bernanke may provide more clarity on how and when the
central bank will reduce its stimulus program.
"People are going to want to hear what's going to come out
of the G8 meeting and we also have the Fed meeting coming," said
Mark Waggoner, president of Excel Futures in Bend, Oregon.
"They're waiting on the sidelines."
The market was also watching a standoff over the civil war
in Syria as President Barack Obama and Russia's Vladimir Putin
sought to find common ground at the G8 meeting in Northern
Ireland on how to bring Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad to the
negotiating table.
Syria is not key to global oil supply, but investors are
worried the civil war there could affect other countries in the
Middle East and plunge the whole region into conflict.
Analysts said any run-up on geopolitical risk would soon
bump into a fundamental situation of ample supply and uncertain
demand.
"The market's made a big run up here, and it is going to
rally into a fundamental situation that's oversupplied," said
Andy Lebow, vice president at Jefferies Bache in New York.
"There's a bullish backdrop to this rally, but when you get
down to it, we have almost 400 million barrels of crude" in the
U.S., he said.
U.S. crude has gained nearly 7.5 percent since the beginning
of June, when it traded as low as $91.26. On Friday, it pushed
out of the $90-$97 band in which it had traded since May 1 to
settle near $98.
Brent crude is up 9 percent from its April low of $96.75. It
has largely traded between $99 and $105 since the beginning of
May.
The election on Friday of a moderate as Iranian president
tempered market worries. Investors waited to see if Iran's
Hassan Rohani, who defeated hard-line rivals in the presidential
election, would help resolve a dispute with the United States
over Tehran's nuclear ambitions. The dispute has led to Western
sanctions squeezing Iran's oil exports.
Traders were also closely watching for news on Norway's
Oseberg field and several adjunct fields in the North Sea that
were shut early on Monday. Operator Statoil said it was
not clear when it would restart the fields, which produce nearly
120,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil.
U.S. commercial crude oil stocks likely fell last week due
to lower imports, a preliminary Reuters poll of eight analysts
showed on Monday.