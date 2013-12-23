UPDATE 7-Oil edges lower on profit-taking ahead of holiday

* Losses checked by strife in S. Sudan, Libya, strikes in
France
* Risk premiums from Sudan, Libya possibly overdone Friday
-analyst
* Coming up: API weekly inventory report, Tuesday 2130 GMT
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, Dec 23 Crude oil futures slipped on
Monday in light volume as traders booked profits after three
days of gains ahead of the Christmas holiday though refinery
strikes in France and internal strife in producers Libya and
South Sudan checked losses.
"The few traders who are in the office are likely to be
booking profits instead of building a new position," said
Addison Armstrong, senior director of market research at
Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
February Brent crude fell 20 cents to $111.57 a
barrel by 1:38 p.m. EST (1838 GMT) after gaining 2.7 percent
last week. It touched a two-week high of $111.93 earlier in the
session.
U.S. crude for February delivery fell 32 cents to
$99.00 a barrel.
The spread between the two benchmarks widened
slightly to $12.57.
Escalating tension and violence in South Sudan threatened
the country's 245,000 barrels per day (bpd) oil output.
This could add to the more than 1 million bpd of lost supply
from Libya where ports were shut by a group demanding greater
autonomy.
"As bad as things are in South Sudan and Libya, there's no
big surprise on that front. I think we overdid it with the risk
premiums on Friday," said Phil Flynn, energy analyst at the
Price Futures Group in Chicago, Illinois.
South Sudan's government remains in control of the country's
oil fields, the information minister said on Monday, although
the country's main investor China National Petroleum Company
has evacuated its oil workers from the fields to the
capital Juba.
Libya's oil minister said on Saturday force should be used
to reopen oil ports in the eastern part of the country which
have been closed for five months.
Workers at three of Totals' five refineries in
France entered an 11th day of strikes, idling around 509,000 bpd
of refining capacity and adding further uncertainty to the oil
demand and supply picture in the region.
Crude, heating oil, RBOB trading on the New York Mercantile
Exchange will close early on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 at 1:30 p.m.
EST (1830 GMT). Trading is shut on Dec. 25, Christmas Day.
The American Petroleum Institute's weekly petroleum stocks
report will be released as usual on Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 4:30
p.m. EST (2130 GMT).
The U.S. Energy Information Administration's (EIA) weekly
report of crude oil, distillate and gasoline stocks will be
released on Friday, Dec. 27, at 11 a.m. EST (1600 GMT). The
report is normally released on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530
GMT).