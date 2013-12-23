UPDATE 7-Oil edges lower on profit-taking ahead of holiday

* Losses checked by strife in S. Sudan, Libya, strikes in France

* Risk premiums from Sudan, Libya possibly overdone Friday -analyst

* Coming up: API weekly inventory report, Tuesday 2130 GMT

By Anna Louie Sussman

NEW YORK, Dec 23 Crude oil futures slipped on Monday in light volume as traders booked profits after three days of gains ahead of the Christmas holiday though refinery strikes in France and internal strife in producers Libya and South Sudan checked losses.

"The few traders who are in the office are likely to be booking profits instead of building a new position," said Addison Armstrong, senior director of market research at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.

February Brent crude fell 20 cents to $111.57 a barrel by 1:38 p.m. EST (1838 GMT) after gaining 2.7 percent last week. It touched a two-week high of $111.93 earlier in the session.

U.S. crude for February delivery fell 32 cents to $99.00 a barrel.

The spread between the two benchmarks widened slightly to $12.57.

Escalating tension and violence in South Sudan threatened the country's 245,000 barrels per day (bpd) oil output.

This could add to the more than 1 million bpd of lost supply from Libya where ports were shut by a group demanding greater autonomy.

"As bad as things are in South Sudan and Libya, there's no big surprise on that front. I think we overdid it with the risk premiums on Friday," said Phil Flynn, energy analyst at the Price Futures Group in Chicago, Illinois.

South Sudan's government remains in control of the country's oil fields, the information minister said on Monday, although the country's main investor China National Petroleum Company has evacuated its oil workers from the fields to the capital Juba.

Libya's oil minister said on Saturday force should be used to reopen oil ports in the eastern part of the country which have been closed for five months.

Workers at three of Totals' five refineries in France entered an 11th day of strikes, idling around 509,000 bpd of refining capacity and adding further uncertainty to the oil demand and supply picture in the region.

Crude, heating oil, RBOB trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange will close early on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 at 1:30 p.m. EST (1830 GMT). Trading is shut on Dec. 25, Christmas Day.

The American Petroleum Institute's weekly petroleum stocks report will be released as usual on Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT).

The U.S. Energy Information Administration's (EIA) weekly report of crude oil, distillate and gasoline stocks will be released on Friday, Dec. 27, at 11 a.m. EST (1600 GMT). The report is normally released on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT).