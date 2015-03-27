UPDATE 1-Oil prices ease as market downplays supply threat from Yemen

* Yemen sits on Bab el-Mandeb Strait supply chokepoint
* Tankers can avoid risk by sailing around Africa
* Iran nuclear negotiations seen as MidEast's biggest price
driver
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, March 27 Oil prices fell over a
percentage point on Friday as traders estimated that the threat
of a disruption to world crude supplies from Saudi Arabia-led
air strikes in Yemen was low.
Goldman Sachs said in an overnight note that the strikes in
Yemen would have little effect on oil supplies as the country
was only a small crude exporter and tankers could avoid passing
its waters to reach their ports of destination.
Internationally traded Brent crude futures were
trading at $58.44 a barrel at 0211 GMT, down 75 cents from their
last settlement. U.S. crude was down 88 cents at $50.55 a
barrel.
Prices soared as much as 6 percent the previous day after a
Saudi-led coalition of Arab nations began strikes on Shi'ite
Houthis and allied army units who have taken over much of Yemen
and seek to oust President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
"While Yemen is a small producer (145,000 barrels per day in
2014), the price rally is driven by fears of potential
escalation and the proximity of the Bab el-Mandeb strait,"
Goldman said.
Closure of the strait could affect 3.8 million barrels a day
of crude and product flows, but analysts said tankers could be
diverted to travel around Africa instead of passing Yemen.
"At the moment, the fighting is located in the central part
of the country around the capital of Sanaa. Even if fighting did
progress south and potentially threaten tankers moving through
the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, they could simply take the longer
route around Africa," ANZ bank said on Friday.
Analysts also said that the less than 40 km narrow strait
between Yemen and Djibouti was heavily militarized by the West,
with the United States and France both operating bases in
Djibouti and NATO and other allies having a fleet presence in
the Gulf of Aden to combat piracy.
ANZ said that a bigger impact from the Middle East on oil
prices might come from a potential nuclear deal with Iran, which
could result in a loosening of western sanctions against Tehran
and rising exports of its oil reserves.
"With potentially 30 million barrels stored offshore, it
(Iran) could quickly flood an already saturated oil market," ANZ
said.
Goldman and ANZ both noted that any nuclear deal with Iran
was unlikely to lead to higher Iranian oil exports before the
second half of the year.
"However Brent oil would likely lose its recent risk premium
and fall back to the mid-50s," ANZ said.
