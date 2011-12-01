UPDATE 8-Crude oil falls on global economic woes

* Goldman sees recession threat due to euro zone crisis

* China factory sector shrinks on weakening demand

* EU to examine further Iran sanctions, decide by January

* Coming Up: U.S. November non-farm payrolls data, Friday.

By Gene Ramos

NEW YORK, Dec 1 Crude oil futures skidded on Thursday as signs of further economic slowdown in Europe and a weaker factory sector in China outweighed better-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data.

First-time filings for jobless benefits in the United States, the No. 1 oil consumer, rose to their highest since late October, also adding pressure on crude futures.

Concerns over an immediate loss of Iranian crude eased. While European Union foreign ministers agreed on the need for new sanctions against Tehran, they fell short of immediate action that could have included a ban on imports of its oil.

As of 1:35 p.m. EST (1735 GMT), ICE January Brent crude traded in London at $108.68 a barrel, down $1.84, slipping from a session high of $111.24.

U.S. January crude was down 87 cents at $99.49 a barrel, dropping from an early high of $101.17.

Brent's premium against U.S. crude narrowed to around $9.20, after closing at $10.16 on Wednesday.

Trading volumes were light with Brent dealings down 26 percent from its 30-day average. U.S. crude trading was down almost 46 percent from its 30-day average.

"There was a failure to attract more fresh buying after the positive manufacturing data causing some investors to take profits from the highs above $100," said Gene McGillian, analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.

"People are also getting cautious ahead of tomorrow's U.S. jobs report," he said.

Friday's non-farm payrolls data for November was forecast in a Reuters poll to show an increase of 122,000. The unemployment rate is seen holding at 9.0 percent.

GLOBAL MANUFACTURING DOWN

Global manufacturing activity edged lower last month, contracting across Europe and most of Asia, shrinking even further in the euro zone and reinforcing the view that the debt-strapped region is in recession, according to an index produced by JP Morgan.

The factory sector in China, the No. 2 oil consumer, shrank in November due to weaker demand at home and abroad, two surveys showed, underlining the move by its central bank on Wednesday to cut bank reserve requirements in a bid to boost the economy.

"We continue to view the crude oil market as navigating between the currently tight physical oil markets and the threat that the European debt crisis could trigger a global economic recession in the near future, which would lead to a sharp drop in oil demand," Goldman Sachs analysts led by David Greely said in a research note.

Goldman's warning came a day after a surprise joint announcement from top central banks that they were taking measures to ease a credit squeeze arising from the euro zone debt crisis.

In early trade, a brief shoring up of oil prices occurred after an industry report from the Institute for Supply Management showed growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector picked up in November to its strongest since June.