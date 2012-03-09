版本:
UPDATE 5-Oil dips as upbeat U.S. jobs data lifts dollar

* U.S. jobs data better than expected
    * Lower-than-expected China inflation


    By Ikuko Kurahone	
    London, March 9 Brent oil prices fell on
Friday after key U.S. jobs data beat expectations, lifting the
dollar broadly to multi-month highs against other currencies.	
    Brent crude was down 57 cents to $124.77 a barrel by
1436 GMT. On a weekly basis, Brent is set to show a marginal
gain and its sixth weekly rise in seven weeks.	
    U.S. crude, which turned negative briefly, was up 10
cents at $106.68.	
    Data showed U.S. employment grew solidly for a third
straight month in February, a sign the economic recovery was
broadening and in less need of further monetary stimulus from
the Federal Reserve. 	
    Employers added 227,000 jobs to their payrolls last month,
the Labor Department said on Friday, while the unemployment rate
held at a three-year low of 8.3 percent - even as more people
returned to the labor force.	
    Economists polled by Reuters expected payrolls to increase
210,000 last month and the jobless rate to be unchanged.	
    The dollar rose over 1 percent against the euro and to a
9-1/2 month high versus the yen.  	
    "The fall could be linked to the weaker euro or to optimism
about talks with Iran," Christopher Bellew, a broker at
Jefferies Bache, said.	
    "And the market has been very strong. So a bit of
consolidation may be in order."	
    Earlier on Friday, oil was supported by Greece's bond swap
deal to stave off default and by data from top energy consumer
China showing that annual inflation had cooled to a 20-month
low, giving policymakers room to ease monetary policy to support
slowing growth.    	
    	
    Reuters data shows Brent crude prices have risen about 17
percent so far this year and U.S. crude has gained about 8
percent, pushing up fuel prices across the world.	
    U.S. Energy Secretary Steven Chu repeated the Obama
administration's position that releasing crude oil from U.S.
reserves in an effort to bring down rising gasoline prices was
still an "option on the table". 	
    Chu's comment came although the International Energy Agency
(IEA) said last week that it saw no need to release oil
stockpiles. 	
    The IEA advises 28 industrialised nations and the United
States is a member.	
    	
    IRAN 	
    Six world powers demanded Iran keep its promise to let
international inspectors visit a military installation, where
the U.N. nuclear watchdog says explosives tests geared to
developing atomic bombs may have taken place. 	
    The joint call was an unusual show of unity among the powers
on Iran before a planned revival of high-level talks as well as
a sign of widening disquiet about the nature of Tehran's nuclear
ambitions, while Israel has been threatening last-ditch military
action.  	
    Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei welcomed 
comments by U.S. President Barack Obama about a diplomatic
"window of opportunity" offered by the talks but said
Washington's simultaneous moves to "bring the Iranian people to
their knees" with sanctions were driven by delusion.

