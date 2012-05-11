UPDATE 6-Oil dips to $112, Chinese data worries

* Oil looking at second straight week of losses
* China's industrial output up 9.3 pct, vs forecast of 12
pct
* China inflation stays tame, room for easing seen
By Zaida Espana
LONDON, May 11 Oil fell to $112 a barrel on
Friday after a weak reading of industrial growth in China
sparked worries about demand growth from the world's number two
oil consumer.
China's industrial production in April grew at its slowest
pace in nearly three years, which along with poor trade numbers
on Thursday suggested the world's No. 2 economy continues to
slow after a weak first-quarter performance.
"Overnight the latest data out of China supported the view
of not only the developed world economies slowing but the main
economic growth engine of the world also continuing to slow ...
China," Dominick Chirichella, analyst at the Energy Management
Institute, said.
By 1413 GMT, Brent June futures lost 50 cents to
$112.23 a barrel. The benchmark, which fell to a three-month low
on Monday, is headed for its second week of losses.
The U.S. light sweet June contract dropped 77 cents
to $96.31 a barrel, resuming its downturn after ending a six-day
slide on Thursday. U.S. crude is also on track for a second
straight week of decline after touching its lowest level since
mid-December on Wednesday.
"This morning, the continuation of softer Chinese data
relative to market expectations has weighed on prices further,"
Barclays analysts said in a note.
"The confused aftermath of the Greek election, ongoing
concerns about the Spanish banking system and sovereign debt,
weaker Chinese data and OPEC members' continuing to pump at
record levels keeps pressure on prices."
Markets were also rattled by an unexpected $2 billion
trading loss at Wall Street giant JP Morgan.
"The news out of JP Morgan last night started global markets
on the weak side, while Chinese numbers were not that good,"
analyst Olivier Jakob from Zug-headquartered Petromatrix said.
China's implied oil demand fell in April to its lowest in
six months and showed the first year-on-year decline in at least
three years.
The data highlight the potential impact on China from the
ongoing crisis in the euro zone, where Spain and Greece continue
to fight mounting debt problems.
Global demand growth this year will remain broadly
unchanged, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its
monthly report, raising it by just 20,000 bpd from its previous
report to 790,000 barrels per day.
The agency expected prices to remain high due to nuclear
tensions between the West and Iran, despite a dramatic
improvement in world supply resulting in a big build-up in
stocks.
WEAK OUTLOOK
An improved global supply scenario has also weighed on oil
prices. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
pumped 1.62 million barrels per day above its supply target in
April, filling gaps caused by a large number of supply outages
globally. Analysts are warning, however, that OPEC could trim
output in response to swelling stockpiles.
"The unusually large global inventory builds in the first
half of 2012 will lead to a prolonged slump in the need for OPEC
oil, requiring substantial cuts in OPEC's output," Leo Drollas,
chief economist for Centre for Global Energy Studies, told an
industry conference in Singapore.
"These will come about but not quickly enough to prevent the
price of oil from sagging."
Brent hit highs above $128 in March amid fears about supply
disruptions from major producer Iran following Western
sanctions.
VTB Capital's Andrey Kryuchenkov saw Brent supported at
$112, with key short-term support at $110-$110.50, but does "not
expect sustained gains at the moment".