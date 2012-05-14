Brent slips towards $111 on euro zone worries

| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE May 14 Brent crude slipped towards
$111 on Monday, continuing to drop for a third straight session,
after talks to form a new government in Greece failed, deepening
the euro zone crisis and cutting fuel demand further.
Investors were cautious as a repeat Greek election will be
needed if politicians cannot reach a compromise, pushing the
debt-laden country closer to bankruptcy and likely driving oil
prices southwards.
Brent crude had fallen 46 cents to $111.80 a barrel
by 0300 GMT after settling at $112.26 on Friday, its second
straight weekly loss.
U.S. crude dropped 74 cents to $95.39, after earlier
declining to a low of $95.17.
"The path of least resistance for oil is down, on sentiment
on the euro zone and weak data from China on Friday," said Ben
Le Brun, market analyst at OptionsXpress in Sydney.
"Traders are focusing on the negative and if something
happens in Europe this week, oil prices will be further pushed
down."
The fall in oil prices was tempered, however, by Sunday's
move by China's central bank to cut the amount of cash banks
must hold as reserves, freeing an estimated 400 billion yuan
($63.5 billion) for lending and offering a cushion for a slowing
economy.
The step came after industrial output data on Friday for the
world's second largest oil consuming country showed the economy
weakening from its slowest quarter of growth in three years.
Industrial production weakened sharply in April and fixed
asset investment - a key growth driver - hit its lowest level in
nearly a decade, surprising many economists who thought Q1's 8.1
percent annual rate of growth marked the bottom of a downswing
and were expecting signs of recovery in Q2 data.
Causing further turmoil in the euro zone, German chancellor
Angela Merkel's conservatives suffered a crushing defeat on
Sunday in an election in the country's most populous state, a
result which could embolden the left opposition to step up
attacks on her European austerity policies.
IRAN RISK PREMIUM
Adding to the geopolitical risk premium, Iran warned Western
powers on Sunday that applying pressure on Tehran could
jeopardise talks on its nuclear programme, state television
reported.
Iran's dispute about its nuclear programme with the West and
an European Union embargo on Tehran's oil set for July sent
prices soaring in the first quarter.
The West suspects Iran is seeking to develop nuclear
weapons. Tehran says its programme is purely for peaceful
purposes such as power generation.
Tensions between Iran and the west is likely to keep oil
prices high despite a dramatic improvement in world supply and a
big build in stocks, the International Energy Agency said on
Friday.
Top crude exporter Saudi Arabia wants an oil price of around
$100 a barrel and would like to see global inventories rise
before demand picks up in the second half of the year, Oil
Minister Ali al-Naimi said.
The kingdom is working at bringing Brent crude prices to that
level, he added. The country, OPEC's biggest producer, said it
pumped 10.1 million bpd in April, its highest for more than 30
years, as it bid to meet growing demand and curb oil prices.