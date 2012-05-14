UPDATE 3-Oil slides on euro zone, China fears

* Coalition talks stall in Greece, weighs on riskier assets
* China acts to boost loans, bolster flagging economy
* IAEA, Iran to hold third round of nuclear talks in Vienna
* U.S. crude slips to lowest since December
By Simon Falush
LONDON, May 14 Oil fell sharply on Monday, as
mounting political uncertainty in Greece and worry about the
prospects for growth in China added to a sense that the demand
outlook is worsening.
Adding to jitters about the future of the euro zone,
Greece's radical leftist leader spurned an invitation from the
president for a final round of coalition talks on Monday,
pushing Athens to the brink of fresh polls.
This added to already mounting worries of a global economic
slowdown triggered by last week's lacklustre industrial output
data from China, the world's second-largest economy and energy
consumer.
Brent crude slipped $1.83 to $110.43 a barrel by
0854 GMT, stretching its losses into a third session, after
settling at $112.26 on Friday.
It earlier fell more than $2, and was heading for its lowest
close since Jan. 25.
U.S. crude fell more than a $2.15 to $93.98. It sunk
to its lowest since December 19.
"With the Greek elections putting in peril the euro zone
unity, the Chinese industrial production putting in peril the
main engine of growth...last week was a pretty bad week for
global sentiment," said Olivier Jakob, at Petromatrix in Zug.
He said this poor sentiment was dragging on into this week,
and that a Saudi call for oil at $100 per barrel was adding to
the negative tone.
SAUDI PRICE TARGET
The world's biggest exporter, Saudi Arabia wants an oil
price of around $100 a barrel and would like to see global
inventories rise before demand picks up in the second half of
the year, Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said.
China's central bank on the weekend cut the amount of cash
banks must hold as reserves, freeing an estimated 400 billion
yuan ($63.5 billion) for lending, after data showed the economy
weakening, not recovering, from its slowest quarter of growth in
three years.
German chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives suffered a
defeat on Sunday in an election in the country's most populous
state, a result which could embolden the left opposition to step
up attacks on her European austerity policies.
Giving some support to the oil price, Iran warned Western
powers on Sunday that applying pressure on Tehran could
jeopardise talks on its nuclear programme, state television
reported.
Iran's dispute with the West about its nuclear programme and
a European Union embargo on Tehran's oil, set for July, sent
prices soaring in the first quarter.
Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are
holding a third round of talks in Vienna on May 14-15, where the
U.N. atomic watchdog will press its demand for access to an
Iranian military site.