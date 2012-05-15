UPDATE 5-Oil up on positive German data

* Greece turmoil pressures euro, equities, copper

* German GDP positive in first quarter

* Outlook brighter as euro zone avoids recession

* Coming Up: API oil inventory data 2030 GMT

By Julia Payne

LONDON, May 15Brent crude oil edged up on Tuesday on as the euro zone narrowly avoided recession and as better-than-forecast German first-quarter GDP data raised hopes that Germany would steer the way through the European debt crisis.

The euro zone economy stagnated with zero growth, the EU's statistics office Eurostat said on Tuesday, going against expectations of a recession.

The results were more positive than forecast, boosting riskier assets, and counterbalancing Greek political woes and a strengthening dollar. However, analysts believe the downward trend will ultimately prevail.

Brent crude rose by 53 cents to $112.10 a barrel by 1454 GMT and erasing the previous session's losses, when prices slid to $110.04, the lowest intraday price since Jan. 25.

U.S. crude fell 3 cents to $94.75 a barrel but held above Monday's fall to $93.65, the weakest intraday price since Dec. 19.

"Market sentiment has generally improved somewhat counterbalancing a stronger U.S. dollar and falling stocks after Greece triggered risk averse sentiment," said Carsten Fritsch, oil analyst at Commerzbank.

"But I expect (oil) to come down further, falling below $112 again today. There is also physical oversupply in the market."

Market players' worst fears were met after Greek politicians announced that they failed to agree on a government on Tuesday, nine days after an inconclusive vote.

Fresh elections are likely to take place mid June. The leftist party, SYRIZA, which has plans to reject EU bailout plans, is expected to win in the next round.

European leaders say that they will cut off funding for Greece if it rejects the bailout agreed in March, which would mean bankruptcy and all but certain exit from the European single currency.

German gross domestic product grew by 0.5 percent in the first quarter, far exceeding forecasts due largely to robust exports.

The German surprise initially kept the euro above a four-month but the currency has since fallen to a fresh four-month low on Greek worries.

"The market is still reacting to European data, it's not positive but it's better relative to expectations - a relief," said James Zhang, analyst at Standard Bank.

GLOBAL SUPPLIES PLENTIFUL

The oil demand outlook remains another bearish, weighing on prices. U.S. crude inventories were expected to have risen for an eighth straight time last week, a Reuters survey of analysts on Monday showed.

Meanwhile, the physical market remains well supplied, with Saudi producers pumping enough oil to deal with the impact of the sanctions on the oil market, analysts said.

A slowing Chinese economy has been keeping a lid on gains as its previously booming economy accounted for most of global oil demand growth.

China's Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday the country's foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows dropped 2.4 percent in the first four months of this year from last year, the longest period of declining inflows since the depths of the global financial crisis.

FDI is an important gauge of the health of the external economy, to which China's vast factory sector is oriented.