UPDATE 4-Oil falls on euro zone, WTI at six-month low

* Oil prices fall with shares, euro as risk appetite
declines
* U.S. oil stockbuild four times larger than forecast - API
* Coming Up: U.S. EIA petroleum status report Weekly; 1430
GMT
* Brent remains neutral above $110.34 -technicals
By Jessica Donati
LONDON, May 16 Oil prices slid with world shares
and the euro on Wednesday as investors fled from riskier assets,
while a surprise build in U.S. crude inventories helped send the
WTI benchmark to a more than six-month low.
The possibility a political crisis in Greece may force the
country's exit from the euro zone and send the region into
deeper financial turmoil is fanning concerns about a slowdown in
global demand for oil.
"One element contributing to the decline in oil prices is
general investor risk aversion stemming from euro zone concerns
and an increased risk of a general economic slowdown," said
Gareth Lewis-Davies, a senior energy strategist at BNP Paribas.
It has also helped send the euro to a four-month low against
the dollar, another factor weighing on oil prices on Wednesday.
"Another is the strength of the dollar flight to safety. As
you know, there is an inverse relationship between the dollar
and the price of oil," he said.
Brent crude was down $1.09 at $111.15 a barrel at
0827 GMT. U.S. oil was down $1.44 to $92.54 a barrel, up
from an earlier low of $91.81 a barrel, the lowest since Nov. 3.
U.S. STOCKS BUILD
Overnight, an unexpected build in U.S. crude oil stocks
added to an already ample supply outlook. Inventories rose
nearly four times more than expected, data from the American
Petroleum Institute (API) showed.
Weekly data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration
is due at 1430 GMT.
Decreasing tension between the West and Iran is also easing
pressure on oil prices. Talks between Iran and the nuclear
watchdog ended on Tuesday with an agreement to meet again next
week, when Iran also is due to resume talks with world powers
over its disputed nuclear program.
The impact of a ban on Iranian oil could also be reduced if
the EU postpones a ban on insurance for cargoes of Iranian oil.
Britain confirmed EU countries were discussing whether the
insurance ban should be delayed beyond July 1.
Global oil demand is weak for the time of year as high
prices have eroded consumption. On the supply side, Saudi Arabia
is pumping oil at the highest rate for 30 years and vociferously
advocating a drop in oil prices to around $100 a barrel.
But some analysts still expect demand to grow more swiftly
than supply in the second half of the year as the U.S. driving
season sets in and Saudi Arabia's limited spare capacity add to
pressure on the market.
"A further $2-$3 fall is acceptable under current
conditions," said Tetsu Emori, a Tokyo-based commodities fund
manager at Astmax Investments.
"The market has been under pressure because of weak
sentiment. But if you go by supply-demand balance, oil prices
are undervalued."
Brent remains neutral above a support at $110.34 per barrel,
the May 7 low, while support for U.S. oil lies at $92.79 per
barrel, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.