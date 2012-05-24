Brent crude gains more than $1

Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
SINGAPORE May 24 Brent crude oil gained more than $1 per barrel on Thursday, as traders covered short positions after recent falls on worries over the health of the euro zone and signs of progress in talks with Iran on its nuclear programme.
Brent crude futures for July rose $1.10 to $106.66 a barrel by 0137 GMT. U.S. crude was up 84 cents to $90.74 a barrel.
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.