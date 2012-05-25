Brent steady at $106 as stalled Iran talks temper econ woes

* Talks on Iran nuclear programme extended

* German manufacturing shrinks at fastest rate in 3 years

* U.S. durable goods data up, but less than expected

* Coming Up: U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data; 1930 GMT

By Jessica Jaganathan

SINGAPORE, May 25 Brent crude futures held steady at $106 a barrel on Friday, with the impact of slowing global economic growth partially tempered by potential supply disruptions in the Middle East.

Risks to supply increased as talks on Iran's nuclear programme reached a stalemate, with western countries insisting Tehran must cease uranium enrichment before sanctions against it can be eased.

Brent remained on track for its fourth weekly loss, however, with shadows over the global economy darkening after weak data from the United States, China and Europe. That would mark its longest losing streak since early 2010.

Brent crude was down two cents to $106.53 a barrel by 0253 GMT after touching a session high of $106.98. U.S. crude had dropped 5 cents to $90.60, also on track for its fourth weekly loss.

"The Iran situation will probably see a premium being built into oil prices regardless of the situation in Europe as I think the $15 destruction in prices we've seen (since early May) has already factored in the risk of Greece exiting the euro zone," said Jonathan Barratt, chief executive of BarrattBulletin, a Sydney-based commodity research firm.

After seeming conciliatory before the Baghdad talks, Iran insisted on its right to nuclear fuel enrichment. Both sides have agreed to meet again next month for more talks, as danger lurked of a new Middle East war raised by Israeli threats to bomb Iran.

Rising tension over the past year has pushed global oil prices upwards as the West has broadened sanctions to bar Iran's crude oil exports.

But some of the supply risks were eased when a top U.S. Republican said western sanctions on Iran could rock global oil markets hard enough to justify a release of emergency crude reserves from consuming countries.

SHAKY GROUND

The global economy appeared on shaky ground as the euro zone's private sector contracted, U.S. manufacturing growth slowed and China's once booming factories faltered.

In Europe, a downturn that started in smaller states on the euro zone's periphery is now taking root in the core countries of Germany and France, where tepid growth had been the main ballast for the euro area economy.

In China, the world's no. 2 oil consumer, factory output faltered in May, as export orders fell to two-month lows, pointing to sluggish economic activity in the first half of the year and denting the outlook for oil demand.

Also worrying policymakers, demand for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rose less than expected in April, while weekly jobless claims dipped only modestly, adding to worries about the economy of the world's largest oil consumer.