版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 30日 星期三 00:26 BJT

UPDATE 6-Oil down, reversing gains after Spain downgrade

* Egan-Jones downgrades Spain's sovereign rating
    * Spain rating dropped from BB-minus to B


    NEW YORK, May 29 Oil prices slipped on Tuesday,
reversing early gains, as the euro tumbled against the dollar to
the lowest level in nearly two years after Spain's sovereign
rating was downgraded.	
    Oil, as well as equities, had risen early in U.S. trade on
hopes China may take steps to boost growth. Then, oil slipped on
news Egan-Jones downgraded Spain's rating for the third time in
less than a month. 	
    The rating change sent the dollar to the highest level
against the euro since July 2010 as investors sought safer
havens for their investments. The Reuters/Jefferies CRB Index of
commodities traded down 0.34 percent.	
    The euro zone crisis has stirred concerns about global fuel
demand, helping drag oil prices from highs over $128 a barrel in
early March to under $107 on Tuesday.	
    Brent crude for July delivery traded down 69 cents
to $106.42 per barrel by 1202 EDT (1602 GMT), off its session
high of $107.95 a barrel. 	
    U.S. crude oil futures gave up 24 cents to trade at
$90.62 a barrel as U.S. players returned to the market after the
U.S. Memorial Day holiday.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐