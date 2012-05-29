UPDATE 6-Oil down, reversing gains after Spain downgrade

* Egan-Jones downgrades Spain's sovereign rating * Spain rating dropped from BB-minus to B NEW YORK, May 29 Oil prices slipped on Tuesday, reversing early gains, as the euro tumbled against the dollar to the lowest level in nearly two years after Spain's sovereign rating was downgraded. Oil, as well as equities, had risen early in U.S. trade on hopes China may take steps to boost growth. Then, oil slipped on news Egan-Jones downgraded Spain's rating for the third time in less than a month. The rating change sent the dollar to the highest level against the euro since July 2010 as investors sought safer havens for their investments. The Reuters/Jefferies CRB Index of commodities traded down 0.34 percent. The euro zone crisis has stirred concerns about global fuel demand, helping drag oil prices from highs over $128 a barrel in early March to under $107 on Tuesday. Brent crude for July delivery traded down 69 cents to $106.42 per barrel by 1202 EDT (1602 GMT), off its session high of $107.95 a barrel. U.S. crude oil futures gave up 24 cents to trade at $90.62 a barrel as U.S. players returned to the market after the U.S. Memorial Day holiday.