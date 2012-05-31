UPDATE 10-Oil ends with biggest monthly loss since Dec '08

* Crude falls back after briefly paring losses on IMF talk
* U.S. crude stocks highest since July 1990 - EIA
* Poor U.S. economic data pressure crude futures
* Coming Up: U.S. nonfarm payrolls data, 8:30 a.m. EDT,
Friday
By Gene Ramos
NEW YORK, May 31 Crude oil futures dropped on
Thursday by more than 1 percent, ending May with their biggest
monthly decline in more than three years as bloated U.S.
stockpiles and weak economic data added to worries about the
euro zone crisis, all dampening oil demand prospects.
Oil pared sharp losses of more than 2 percent in afternoon
trading, after Dow Jones reported that the International
Monetary Fund was considering a rescue loan to beleaguered Spain
if it failed to bail out a big bank.
But IMF Managing Direcrtor Christine Lagarde later denied
the report.
"There is no such plan. We have not received any request to
that effect and we are not doing any work in relation to any
financial support," Lagarde said in a statement.
Fears about potential oil supply disruption and a new
Mideast conflict as Iran resumed talks with world powers over
its disputed nuclear program had kept oil futures range-bound in
recent weeks. But with growing signs of weakening growth in
China, Europe and to some extent, the United States, investors
have become leery of adding bullish bets on crude futures.
"The latest series of U.S. data has snuffed out recent
silver linings that had kept growth moving, though at a slow
pace, and Europe is imploding," said Mark Anderle, trader at TAC
Energy in Dallas.
"Technical support has also vanished, so now you have a
perfect cocktail for selling," he added.
Crude futures slumped to seven-month intraday lows after
official data showed that U.S. crude oil stockpiles swelled last
week, hitting the highest level in nearly 22 years.
Oil prices trudged downwards earlier on disappointing U.S.
economic reports that worsened the outlook for global oil demand
prospects, already dampened by the worsening euro zone crisis,
and slower growth in China and India.
U.S. crude oil inventories, excluding strategic reserves,
rose much more than expected last week to hit their highest
level since July 1990, U.S. Energy Information Administration
(EIA) date showed. That quickened the day's selling.
The euro sank in volatile trading against the dollar,
touching a 23-year low against the greenback on concerns about
Spain's banking troubles and weak U.S. economic data.
In turn, investors pared their holdings in riskier
commodities and equities assets.
In London, ICE Brent crude futures for July delivery
settled at $101.87, down $1.60, the lowest finish for
front-month Brent since Oct. 4.
Front-month Brent fell 14.7 percent for the month, its
biggest monthly decline since December 2008, after slipping 3
percent on Wednesday. Brent has fallen more than 21 percent from
its 2012 high of $128.40 hit in March.
U.S. crude for July delivery settled at $86.53,
falling $1.29, and marking the lowest U.S. front-month close
since Oct. 20.
Front-month U.S. crude sustained a 17.5 percent loss for
May, its biggest monthly decline since December 2008. It has
dropped more than 22 percent from its 2012 peak of $110.55
struck in March.
Brent's premium against U.S. crude rose as high as $15.99,
but narrowed at the close to $15.34 as U.S. government data
showed that crude oil stockpiles at the U.S. delivery point in
Cushing Oklahoma, while reaching a new record, edged up only
modestly from the previous week's levels.
Traders expect that the reversal earlier this month of the
Seaway pipeline from the U.S. delivery point in Cushing,
Oklahoma, to the main U.S. refining center in Gulf Coast, will
help ease the glut of oil in the U.S. Midwest and possibly move
U.S. and Brent crude prices closer. .
Brent's volume topped more than nearly 670,000 contracts,
23 percent above its 30-day average, ahead of the U.S. trading
volume of almost 612,000 contracts, 18 percent atop its 30-day
average, according to Reuters data.
EURO ZONE CRISIS
The crisis in the euro zone continued to dominate market
sentiment.
"Markets have been fairly tight but it's all these euro zone
worries that have really spooked the oil markets," said Rob
Montefusco, a trader at Sucden Financial.
Mario Draghi, president of the European Central Bank, warned
that the ECB could not fill the vacuum created by the lack of
action by national governments.
Spain's center-right government has so far failed to spell
out how it plans to finance a 23.5 billion euro ($29 billion)
rescue of Bankia, the country's fourth largest lender.
GASOLINE FALLS, JOBS DATA AWAITED
U.S. gasoline futures closed the month at a four-month low,
pressured by continuing weak demand, despite falling stockpiles.
U.S. gasoline for June delivery expired and settled
at $2.8250 a gallon, down 3.32 cents, the lowest close for
front-month gasoline since Jan. 24. Prices fell as investors
ignored data showing U.S. gasoline inventories fell last week to
the lowest level since 2008.
On Friday, traders shift their sights to the all-important
U.S. nonfarm payrolls and unemployment data for May to see if
the economy's modest recovery is still holding.
U.S. employers were expected to have hired 150,000 new
workers during the month, after a disappointing rise of just
115,000 in April, according to a Reuters poll. The unemployment
rate probably remained unchanged at the 8.1 percent level, the
poll also showed.