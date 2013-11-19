UPDATE 9-Brent sheds $1 on Iran talks, Libya exports

* World powers and Iran resume talks on nuclear deal on Wed.
* Oil exports resume from Libya's Mellitah port
* Total's Belgium gasoline unit shut after deadly explosion
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, Nov 19 Brent futures tumbled by more
than $1 a barrel on Tuesday as talks this week between world
powers and Iran could lead to an easing of sanctions against the
oil-rich country.
Also bearish for Brent was the resumption of oil exports
from Libya.
The six major world powers and Iran will start talks on
Wednesday to try to forge an interim deal on Tehran's nuclear
program. U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday said Iran would
make progress in its ability to build a nuclear weapon if no
deal on its nuclear program was realised. He urged Congress to
hold off on tightening sanctions against Teheran while talks
continue.
Oil exports from Libya's western Mellitah port have resumed
after protests ended, allowing a large oilfield to ramp up
production that could reach over 80,000 barrels per day (bpd) by
Wednesday.
"The bearish news out of Libya is really weighing on the
Brent," said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC.
"That resumption [of exports] is helping to pressure it
right now, as well as the hopes for the Iran meetings tomorrow."
Sanctions on Iran have kept around 1 million barrels per day
(bpd) of oil from the global market and any deal could allow
some of that oil to be sold, depressing a market that is already
well supplied.
January Brent crude fell $1.38 to $107.09 a barrel
by 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT), down for a third straight session.
U.S. crude for December rose 36 cents to $93.39 after
earlier falling to a fresh four-month low of $92.43.
U.S. oil rose earlier on the back of higher oil product
prices after news of a fire at Total's 360,000 barrel
per day (bpd) Antwerp refinery in Belgium. The fire at Europe's
second-largest refinery killed at least one person and halted
gasoline production.
Product prices reversed course to post losses later in the
session as the market absorbed the news of the explosion and
looked ahead to increased runs as U.S. Gulf Coast refineries
emerge from maintenance season.
Sinking Brent prices narrowed its premium over U.S. oil by
$2 from an earlier price of $15.01.
Traders also awaited oil inventory data. U.S. crude
inventories were forecast to have increased by 900,000 barrels
last week, while the gasoline supply fell by 300,000 barrels,
according to a Reuters poll.
Industry group the American Petroleum Institute will release
its weekly data at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT), while the U.S.
Energy Information Administration will report its data on
Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT).