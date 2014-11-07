UPDATE 1-Brent drops below $83, but U.S. jobs data could buoy prices

* Strong dollar continues to hurt oil prices
By Keith Wallis
SINGAPORE Nov 7 Brent crude dropped for the
second straight session on Friday, dragged below $83 by worries
over the strong U.S. dollar.
The dollar held near a four-year high against a basket of
major currencies, with its near-term fortunes hinging on whether
U.S. jobs data will add to or temper optimism about the U.S.
economy's outlook.
A stronger greenback makes it more expensive for holders of
other currencies to buy dollar-denominated commodities.
"The market is assessing itself ahead of non-farm payrolls.
More people employed means more oil demand," said Jonathan
Barratt, chief investment officer at Sydney's Ayers Alliance.
Brent had dropped 52 cents to $82.34 a barrel by
0625 GMT after falling as much as 90 cents the session before.
It has fallen around 4 percent so far this week.
U.S. crude eased 42 cents to $77.49 a barrel.
"I do think we've reached an area where some people are
happy for the market to trade lower, but when I look at it, it's
close to its lowest," Barratt said.
Brent prices on Wednesday gained slightly and U.S. crude
jumped nearly 2 percent after inventory data showed U.S. crude
stocks were just a fifth of levels forecast last week.
A meeting of OPEC ministers on Nov. 27 to discuss how to
react to the drop in oil prices could give direction to oil
prices, said Mark Keenan, head of commodities research at
Societe Generale in Singapore.
"We have a 30-40 percent probability that there will be a
cut (in output) of some kind," he added.
The Nov. 24 deadline for Iran and six world powers to reach
agreement over Tehran's nuclear programme was also a key date
for investors to assess the outlook for oil prices, Keenan said.
"Between now and then prices will drift around (depending
upon fluctuations in) the dollar," he said.
"It's hard to know where the bottom is going to be," said
Phin Ziebell, oil analyst at Melbourne's National Australia
Bank.
He thought there could be resistance to Brent breaking $80
because that was around the breakeven point for deepwater and
shale oil producers.
"A cold U.S. winter would slow fracking which is potentially
a brake on downward prices," Ziebell said.
Investors are also eyeing the situation in Ukraine after
Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with top security
chiefs on Thursday amid accusations by pro-Russian rebels that
Kiev had launched a new offensive.
Elsewhere, Libya hopes to reopen the southern El Sharara
oilfield "very soon" after it resolves a conflict between local
tribes following an attack by gunmen that shut the field on
Wednesday, an oil official said on Thursday.
