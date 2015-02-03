UPDATE 8-Oil jumps as dollar plunges, up nearly 20 pct in 4 days

* Biggest winning streak since Jan 2009
* Dollar heads for sharpest one-day loss since July 2013
* BP announces spending cuts, joining other oil firms
(New throughout, updates prices and market activity)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Feb 3 Oil prices rose on Tuesday,
headed for the biggest four-day advance since January 2009 as a
tumbling dollar sent commodities rallying.
Despite signs that U.S. crude supplies had registered
another heavy build last week, investors were growing more
confident that oil prices have hit a bottom after a seven-month
rout. Traders said oil bulls were encouraged by BP's plan to cut
capital expenditure by 13 percent to $20 billion in 2015, which
came after reductions announced by other major energy companies.
Benchmark Brent crude oil was up $3.77 at $58.52 a
barrel by 2:02 p.m. ET (1902 GMT).
U.S. crude, or WTI, rose $4.30 to $53.87.
Since last Wednesday's close, Brent and WTI have gained
about $9 each, or roughly 19 percent. Until then, the market had
tumbled with little pause week after week, after a selloff that
began in June on fears of a global oversupply in crude.
The break higher came after news on Friday that the number
of U.S. oil drilling rigs, measured by oil services firm Baker
Hughes, had fallen their most in a week in nearly 30 years.
On Tuesday, the dollar dropped more than 1 percent against a
basket of currencies, heading for its biggest daily drop
since July 2013 and boosting the value of commodities priced in
the currency.
The capital reduction plans of BP and other energy firms
fueled the perception that the global oil glut may end faster
than thought.
"You've got a number of themes working to push the market
higher," said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in
Chicago.
Still, some traders remained pessimistic that the selloff
was over, citing signs of another big weekly build in U.S. crude
stockpiles.
U.S. commercial crude oil and gasoline stockpiles likely
rose about 4 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 30, even as
distillate inventories fell, a preliminary Reuters survey showed
on Monday. The U.S. Energy Information Administration will
release the inventory data on Wednesday.
Adding pressure to crude, a U.S. refineries strike stretched
into a third day after talks on a new national contract broke
down.
"It needs to get worse here in terms of productive capacity
actually going offline," said John Kilduff, partner at New York
energy hedge fund Again Capital. "Also, the capex cuts announced
by the respective oil firms are just plans that can be reversed
when prices began a steady recovery, so the desired production
cuts may not fully materialize."
