Brent climbs towards $58 on contract covering, geopolitical tension

* April Brent, WTI contracts expire next week
* Brent rebounds from a one-month low, but gains seen
limited
* Refinery maintenance to keep pressure on prices -analyst
By Keith Wallis
SINGAPORE, March 12 Brent crude climbed towards
$58 a barrel on Thursday for the second straight session as
speculators covered their positions ahead of the April
contract's expiry, while a strengthening dollar and a build in
U.S. crude stocks capped prices.
Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and North Africa
were also supporting crude futures.
Brent for April delivery rose 24 cents to $57.78 at
0426 GMT after gaining $1.15, or 2 percent, in the previous
session in a rebound from a one-month low.
West Texas Intermediate was flat at $48.17, after
closing the previous session down 12 cents.
"When contracts expire there is more uncertainty and
volatility associated with oil. For investors speculating,
directionally WTI seems to be facing more pressure heading down.
Brent will move upwards," said Victor Shum, vice president of
IHS Energy in Singapore.
The April contracts for Brent and WTI expire next week.
Potential supply disruptions, including escalating violence
in Libya where Islamist militants kidnapped nine foreign
oilfield workers in an attack on March 6, were the main bullish
factors driving investors to a strong Brent price, Shum said.
Meanwhile, a build in U.S. crude inventories, which rose for
a ninth straight week to the highest level at this time of year
in more than 80 years, helped to cap gains.
Crude inventories rose 4.5 million barrels last week to
448.9 million, data from the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy
Information Administration showed on Wednesday.
Any gains in oil prices could be short-lived as oil stocks
are expected to continue increasing due to refinery maintenance
and the greenback is expected to continue strengthening against
the euro, said analysts.
"I expect that with refinery maintenance peaking (in the
U.S., Europe and Asia) in mid-April, that will push oil prices
down," Shum said. He estimated about 3 million barrels per day
of refining capacity would be taken out of the market.
The euro slipped to a fresh 12-year low against the
dollar on Thursday, continuing to buckle from the pressure felt
since the European Central Bank launched its quantitative easing
scheme at the start of the week.
The dollar index also rose to brush 100.00 on
Thursday for the first time since April 2003.
A strong greenback makes goods denominated in the dollar
more expensive for holders of other currencies and limits their
purchases for commodities and other assets.
(Editing by Tom Hogue)