UPDATE 8-Brent up on UK outage, U.S. crude curbed by Cushing data

By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, July 16 Brent crude prices rose on
Thursday after a power outage shut production at Britain's
largest oilfield and as the August contract approached
expiration at the end of the session.
U.S. crude futures seesawed after giving up early gains and
turning lower on data from industry intelligence firm Genscape
showing more crude inventory gains at the Cushing, Oklahoma,
hub, brokers and traders said.
Brent August crude was up 71 cents at $57.76 a
barrel at 11:56 a.m. EDT (1556 GMT), having reached $58.21.
September Brent crude was up 27 cents at $57.39.
August Brent moved to a premium to September LCOc1-LCOc2,
reaching 51 cents intraday, the highest for front-month Brent to
the nearby month since June 2014, according to Reuters data.
U.S. August crude was down 2 cents at $51.39, having
swung from $50.50 to $52.71.
"Another build at Cushing would be bearish for U.S. crude,
and the Buzzard outage and contract expiration are supporting
Brent," said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in
Chicago.
Britain's Buzzard oilfield was closed after power supplies
failed, traders said.
It normally pumps 170,000 to 180,000 barrels per day (bpd)
but went down early on Thursday, traders said.
A spokeswoman for Buzzard operator Nexen, a unit of China's
CNOOC, declined to comment.
Buzzard is the single biggest contributor to the Forties
crude stream, one of four crude grades underpinning the price of
over-the-counter Brent, which is linked to Brent futures.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for
the U.S. crude contract have risen nearly 1 million barrels
since last Friday, according Genscape data released on Thursday,
trading sources said.
In the week up to last Friday, total U.S. crude inventories
fell 4.3 million barrels but stocks at Cushing rose 438,000
barrels, according to the Energy Information Administration
(EIA) data released on Wednesday.
Crude runs at U.S. refineries jumped 229,000 barrels per day
last week to 16.83 million bpd, a record high according to EIA
data, as refiners reacted to strong gasoline demand.
Olivier Jakob, head of Swiss energy consultancy Petromatrix,
said U.S. oil demand, driven by gasoline consumption, remains
strong and was helping keep U.S. refineries churning during the
nation's summer driving season.
But Jakob cautioned that the market might not as well
balanced when seasonal maintenance shuts some refineries.
"U.S. crude oil stocks are still at a high level and at risk
of seeing increasing builds once refineries go into maintenance
in the fall," Jakob said.
