UPDATE 6-Weak U.S. data pushes oil lower

By Simon Falush

LONDON, Sept 24 Oil fell towards $47 a barrel on Thursday as weak U.S. data reignited fears about the demand outlook in the world's largest oil consumer.

Brent crude dropped 15 cents to $47.60 a barrel by 1324 GMT, after ending the previous session down $1.33.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 33 cents to $44.15 a barrel, having slumped $1.88 on Wednesday.

August durable goods slid 2 percent while the gauge of U.S. business investment plans fell modestly in August, and the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits rose last week.

"The data shows that the U.S. economy isn't as punchy as people thought it was, as shown by the fact we've not seen a pick-up in consumables despite the sharp fall in energy prices," said Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC Markets.

Crude prices fell sharply on Wednesday on data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) that showed a bigger-than-expected rise in gasoline stockpiles in the United States.

Oil is down more than 25 percent so far this quarter, the second largest drop since 2008 driven by a glut in supply and doubts about the global growth outlook.

Higher inventories and sluggish demand make many analysts think the long-term outlook for crude will remain downbeat.

"Long-dated contracts are ticking lower and that will push prompt prices lower to ensure there is still a contango," Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodity analyst at SEB in Oslo, said.

Contango is a market structure in which prices are higher at later dates than for prompt delivery, making it profitable to store oil.

The EIA data showed gasoline stocks rose by 1.4 million barrels last week, compared with analyst expectations in a Reuters poll for an 819,000-barrel gain.

The build in motor fuel in the world's largest oil consumer after the end of its summer driving season raised new concerns about high product stocks during autumn months. (Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Mark Heinrich)