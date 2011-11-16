版本:
UPDATE 8-US oil soars past $100, Seaway reversal to ease glut

 * U.S. crude above $100 on pipeline-reversal news
 * Brent down on Europe debt worries, Libya oil output
 * Brent/WTI spread hits lowest since March
 (Recasts, updates prices and market activity, adds graphics,
background links)
 By Gene Ramos
 NEW YORK, Nov 16 U.S. oil prices surged on
Wednesday to close above $100 a barrel for the first time since
June, propelled by news of a critical pipeline reversal that
will ease a year-long oil glut in the Midwest.
 In the most active trading session since Libya's civil war
erupted in February, U.S. WTI surged more than $3 a barrel
while Europe's Brent slipped 30 cents as traders rushed to buy
back the roller-coaster Brent/WTI spread, betting that the two
markers would once again trade largely in line.
 Traders cautioned that Enbridge Inc's move to reverse the
350,000-barrels-per-day (bpd) Seaway pipeline to ship crude
from Cushing to the coast would not completely eliminate the
distortion in the U.S. domestic market. Bank analysts still
rushed to narrow their forecasts for the spread, which has
fallen by about a third from a record $28 a month ago.
 "The reversal of the Seaway will likely accelerate the
anticipated clearing of the Midwest surplus, reducing the
reliance next year on expensive barge transportation," Goldman
Sachs analyst David Greely wrote in a note to clients. The bank
brought forward its $6.50 spread forecast by six months.
 Prices shot higher after Canada's Enbridge (ENB.TO) and
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD.N) announced the reversal
plan on Wednesday, shortly after ConocoPhillips (COP.N) said it
had sold its 50 percent share to Enbridge for $1.15 billion.
 Rival TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO), meanwhile, said it could
build the Cushing-to-Gulf-Coast leg of its proposed Keystone XL
pipeline by early next year. pending consultations with the
U.S. State Department. [ID:nN1E7AF0TA]
 Both proposals, if they materialize, are seen helping
unclog a bottleneck that has pressured crude prices in the U.S.
Midwest for about a year. [ID:nN1E7AFOEK]
 The volatile spread between Brent and West Texas
Intermediate CL-LCO1=R narrowed by some $3.50 a barrel, the
second-largest move since early 2009. It ended just above $9 a
barrel, a level last seen in March.
 NYMEX WTI crude trading volume of nearly 1.2 million lots
was the most since late February, according to preliminary
Reuters data.
 Brent's volume was also heavy, at over 700,000 contracts,
more than 23 percent above its 30-day average.
 The premium has been on a slide recently also due to the
speedy return of supplies from Libya to markets in Europe,
after having been shut down due to months of civil war that
toppled Muammar Gaddafi.
 Dealers cautioned that the spread would likely remain wide
by historical norms for some time, even with new rail projects
helping siphon more North Dakota and Canadian oil out of the
Midwest to the premium markets on the coast.
 "Seaway's full reversal has a net impact of around 400,000
bpd, which is a significant chunk but is still not the level
needed to fully unlock the logistics bottlenecks (in the
Midwest)," said Daniel P. Ahn, director and head of commodity
portfolio strategy at Citigroup.
 Brent crude for January delivery LCOF2 settled at $111.88
a barrel, falling 30 cents, having dropped as low as $110.14
early.
 U.S. January crude CLF2 closed at $102.60, rising $3.17,
which sent the transatlantic arbitrage tumbling to $9.28.
Brent's premium over WTI earlier fell to $8.30, the weakest
since March 24, down from an intraday record of $28.10 on Oct.
14.
 U.S. December crude CLZ1, which expires on Friday,
settled at $102.59, gaining $3.22, after jumping to a session
high $102.89, the loftiest intraday price since June 1 CLc1.
U.S. crude futures last settled above $100 on June 9.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
 Graphic on Brent/WTI spread:   link.reuters.com/qaw94s
 Enterprise, Enbridge look to Pt Arthur access [ID:nN1E7AF0OP]
 TAKE A LOOK - Keystone pipeline faces delays  [ID:nN1E7A80X4]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
 SUPPORTIVE U.S. DATA
 Economic and weekly petroleum inventory data also helped
lift U.S. crude futures.
 U.S. industrial output rebounded and consumer prices fell
in October for the first time in four months, taking pressure
off strapped households and giving the Federal Reserve more
room to ease monetary policy. [ID:nN1E7AF0ES]
 Domestic crude stockpiles fell 1.1 million barrels, down
for a second straight week, while distillate supplies, which
include heating oil and diesel fuel, dropped for the seventh
consecutive week, by 2.1 million barrels. [EIA/]
 In Europe, the picture was much gloomier as France and
Germany, Europe's two central powers, clashed over whether the
European Central Bank should intervene to halt the accelerating
debt crisis.
 The euro fell to a five-week low against the dollar and yen
as rising French and Italian borrowing costs heightened
concerns about contagion in the euro zone debt crisis. [USD/]
 "There's a focus on sovereign debt yields; they are still a
concern and they are driving prices," said Olivier Jakob at
Petromatrix in Zug, Switzerland.
 Also highlighting the bearish outlook for developed
economies, the Bank of England said Britain was on the brink of
a contraction as the euro crisis weighs heavily, and inflation
would fall well below target. [ID:nL9E7LP01O]
 (Additional reporting from Robert Gibbons and Janet McGurty in
New York; Simon Falush and Dmitry Zhdannikov in London; Editing
by Marguerita Choy and Dale Hudson)

