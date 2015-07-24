UPDATE 8-Oil falls, heads for fourth weekly loss as China slows

* Drillers add 21 oil rigs in U.S. this week -Baker Hughes
* Brent, U.S. crude on pace to post fourth weekly loss
* Brent, U.S. crude prices at lowest since April
* Weak China factory data dents oil demand outlook
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, July 24 Oil prices fell on Friday and
headed for their fourth straight weekly declines as weak
economic data from China and a rise in U.S. oil drilling rigs
added pressure.
U.S. energy firms added 21 oil rigs this week after pulling
seven rigs last week, oil services company Baker Hughes Inc
said in its weekly report.
The rig count data arrived a day after U.S. crude fell into
bear market territory, with its $48.45 a barrel settlement off
21 percent from the June 10 close at $61.43. A 20 percent
downturn is considered by many traders to constitute a bear
market.
China's factory sector contracted in July by the most in 15
months, a preliminary private survey showed. The
weaker-than-expected result followed a stock market slide that
began in June.
Brent September crude was down 65 cents at $54.62 a
barrel at 1:43 p.m. EDT (1743 GMT), having dropped to $54.30,
the lowest front-month price since April 2.
U.S. September crude fell 47 cents at $47.98. The
session low of $47.72 was the lowest price since April 1.
"Crude was already lower on concerns about the global
economy and the rig count added to the negativity," said Phil
Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.
The world's top oil companies are set to report
second-quarter earnings showing another drop in profits that
could force more spending cuts, according to analysts.
The dollar's strength also applied pressure, as a
stronger U.S. dollar makes greenback-denominated oil more
expensive for consumers using other currencies.
Brent and U.S. crude have posted double-digit losses in
July. With U.S. crude off more than 19 percent, it could
challenge the 19.4 percent loss in December, which was the
biggest monthly slump since the financial crisis in 2008.
Signs of economic slowdown in China have pressured oil and
metals, with industrial feedstock copper slumping to the lowest
levels in six years.
Demand for gasoline has been strong, keeping refineries
churning at high utilization rates, but August U.S. RBOB
gasoline futures made a decisive move below its 200-day
moving average of $1.8514 a gallon on Friday.
"This looks like profit-taking as the end of the U.S.
driving season gets closer," said Gene McGillian, analyst at
Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
Set for a 5 percent weekly drop, it would be gasoline's
biggest since mid-March and a sixth consecutive weekly slide,
most since the seven weeks ending Jan. 9.
