UPDATE 3-Oil rises on risk outlook, Spain auction awaited

* Spanish debt auction results due around 0840 GMT
* U.S. crude stocks rise higher than expected
* IMF says secures $320 bln in drive for new funds
By Simon Falush
LONDON, April 19 Crude oil prices gained on
Thursday, ahead of a closely watched Spanish bond auction,
bouncing from a two-month low set the previous session, with
some investors seeing recent sharp falls as a good buying
opportunity.
Brent June crude gained 43 cents to $118.40 a barrel
at 0811 GMT, after hitting $116.70 in the previous session, its
lowest in more than two months.
U.S. May crude gained 18 cents to $102.85, after
falling more than a dollar in the previous session. The May
contract expires on Friday.
"Maybe this has marked the bottom of the market for oil,"
said Christopher Bellew at Jefferies Bache.
"There are plenty of potential catalysts that could push up
the oil price; the effect of Iranian oil sanctions, good
economic data from the United States would see funds pushing
back into oil."
Investors were awaiting the outcome of a Spanish debt
auction due at around 0840 GMT as the euro zone's fourth-largest
economy will sell two- and 10-year bonds.
Revived fears about the euro zone's shaky finances have
contributed to a 3.6 percent fall in the price of Brent this
month, as it has once again raised the prospects of economic
decline and falling energy demand.
"There is potentially a good upside if yields are low.
However, if Spain's cost of debt breaches the 6 percent barrier,
expect a sell-off in equities and commodity instruments and a
shift to the safe haven of U.S. and German treasuries to
emerge," Miguel Audencial of CMC Markets wrote in a note.
To help cushion the impact of a potential European debt
crisis, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday it had
raised $320 billion so far, with Poland and Switzerland joining
the effort. The IMF is hoping to secure at least $400 billion.
Eyes are also on next week's meeting of the policy-setting
U.S. Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which will be closely
scrutinized for any hints of a third round of quantitative
easing, which could have an impact on oil prices.
U.S. STOCKS
U.S. crude stocks jumped 3.86 million barrels to nearly 22.8
million in the week to April 13, the biggest four-week build
since February 2009, U.S. Energy Information Administration
(EIA) data showed.
The increase exceeded analyst expectations for a rise of 1.4
million barrels. The build helped offset supply concerns due to
a string of disruptions across the globe this year, as well as
worries about the potential loss of oil from Iran due to EU and
U.S. sanctions against the OPEC producer set to take effect in
July.
Appetite for other crude grades could also increase, with
Japan slashing Iranian crude purchases by almost 80 percent in
April versus the first two months of the year, as tightening
sanctions make it tough to pay, ship and insure the oil.
Iran and six world powers have decided to reconvene on May
23 in Baghdad after talks on Iran's disputed nuclear program
resumed last Saturday, following a long gap. Iran has said it is
ready to resolve issues raised by the West.