UPDATE 9-Crude steady, gasoline down as supply worries ease

* Weak U.S. economic data stokes demand worries
* Gasoline extends losses on East Coast supply outlook
* U.S. crude breaks below 100-day MA in late trade
* Coming up: CFTC weekly trader positions data Friday
By Gene Ramos
NEW YORK, April 19 Crude oil held steady on
T hursday while U.S. gasoline futures tumbled for a fourth
straight day as concerns about a supply crunch on the East Coast
eased.
Oil balanced between downbeat U.S. economic data and
persistent, though receding, supply disruption worries as Iran
and world powers wrangle over Tehran's nuclear program.
Gasoline futures extended losses to more than 6 percent over
the past five days on expectations by traders and analysts that
the idled ConocoPhillips' 185,000 barrels per day
refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania, was likely to be sold soon to
Delta Air Lines.
"Gasoline futures had risen sharply on fears of a shortfall
in East Coast refinery capacity, but news about the Trainer
refinery is changing that perception," said Tim Evans, energy
analyst at Citi Futures Perspective in New York.
U.S. crude fell sharply in early trade after economic data
from the No. 1 oil consumer showed that jobless benefit claims
dipped less than forecast, while existing home sales fell
unexpectedly and mid-Atlantic factory activity slipped.
The losses followed a sharp decline on Wednesday, when U.S.
government data showed that U.S. crude inventories rose last
week for the fourth straight week.
The report offset supply concerns due to a series of
disruptions across the globe this year, as well as worries about
the potential loss of oil from Iran due to EU and U.S. sanctions
against Iran set to take effect this summer.
On Thursday, Brent rose early as investors grew less worried
about the euro zone on news of strong investor demand for
Spanish bonds. It recovered late in the session as investors
said they remained skeptical about Spain's fiscal outlook.
In London, Brent crude for June delivery settled at
$118 a barrel, managing to gain 3 cents, after falling to a
session low of $117.68. On Wednesday, it dropped as low as
$116.70, the lowest intraday price for front-month Brent since
Feb. 10.
U.S. May crude, which expires on Friday, settled at
$102.27, down 40 cents. In late trade, it broke below the
100-day moving average of $101.92, then extended the session low
to $101.67, lowest since April 11.
U.S. June crude also closed down 40 cents at $102.72.
June Brent's premium against the U.S. June crude contract
widened to $15.28, from $14.85 on Wednesday. The spread shrunk
to $12.99, the narrowest since February 1, on Wednesday, on
expectations that an oil glut in the U.S. Midwest would ease
with an earlier-than-scheduled plan to reverse the flow of the
Seaway crude pipeline.
Brent's trading volume again outpaced U.S. crude and was
near its 30-day average, Reuters data showed. U.S. crude trading
volume was down almost 16 percent from the 30-day average.
U.S. RBOB May gasoline closed down 4.86 cents at
$3.1541 a gallon. In five days, it has fallen more than 20 cents
or 6.05 percent.
WEAK U.S. DATA
Initial claims for U.S. state unemployment benefits slipped
2,000 to a seasonally adjusted 386,000, the Labor Department
said. The prior week's data was revised to show 8,000 more
applications received than previously reported.
Other data showed factory activity in the Mid-Atlantic
region slowed sharply this month and home resales dropped for a
second straight month in March.
"The jobless claims numbers as well as housing sales data
were not supportive, adding to yesterday's bearish data on the
U.S. crude stock build," said Kyle Cooper, managing partner at
IAF Advisors in Houston, Texas.
Oil investors were awaiting next week's meeting of U.S.
Federal Reserve policymakers, which will be closely scrutinized
for any hints of a third round of monetary easing, which could
have an impact on oil prices.
"I see the current U.S. crude price range moving at $10 on
either side of $100 and the market is waiting for any break in
developments over Iran's talks with world powers or other news
that could affect the oil markets strongly," Cooper said.
Iran will again meet with world powers on May 23 in Baghdad
in a second round of talks about its disputed nuclear program,
The tensions spawned by that program between Tehran and the West
had boosted oil prices to the years' highest level, in March.
Global demand worries persisted, making oil investors more
cautious.
The global economy is set to expand by just a modest 3.3
percent this year as a still-smouldering euro zone debt crisis
and a relatively slow U.S. recovery continue to leave Asia as
the main driver for Growth, Reuters polls showed. [ID:
nL3E8FJ3QL]