UPDATE 7-Brent up as euro zone worries ease on Spain auction

* Strong demand for Spanish bonds ease euro zone worries

* Brent-WTI spread widens as U.S. crude near flat

* Investors weighing downbeat U.S. economic data

By Gene Ramos

NEW YORK, April 19 Brent crude oil rose on T hursday, after dropping to two-month lows in the previous session, as euro zone worries eased on strong investor demand for Spanish bonds and as the recent price slump encouraged fresh buying.

U.S. crude futures were near flat, struggling to stay up due to downbeat economic data that saw jobless claims dip less than expected, mid-Atlantic factory activity slip and existing home sales fall unexpectedly.

In London, Brent crude for June delivery gained 65 cents at $118.62 a barrel by 11:20 a.m. EDT (1520 GMT). It hit a low of $116.70 on Wednesday, the lowest intraday price for front-month Brent since Feb. 10.

U.S. May crude, which expires on Friday, inched up 9 cents to $102.75, after falling more than $1 percent in the previous session.

The more actively traded U.S. June crude was down 6 cents at $103.06.

June Brent crude's premium against the U.S. June contract widened to slightly above $16 early, after ending at $14.85 on Wednesday. .

"U.S. crude has been moving slightly on either side of unchanged for a while here, but there are signs that with gasoline having hit February lows yesterday and with heating oil toppy, crude may be dragged lower," said Rich Alexander, senior broker at the Zaner Group in Chicago.

"In any case, U.S. crude has been trading rangebound for a time and the question at this time is, is there any shortage of oil?"