UPDATE 6-Oil up to $119, supply concerns support

* German business morale up for sixth straight month
* Concern about supply from Iran supports oil market
* Brent fell to $116.70, lowest since Feb. 10, on Weds
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, April 20 Oil rose to $119 a barrel on
Friday, trimming its decline this week, as improved German
business sentiment countered nervousness about the euro zone
debt crisis, while worries about supply from sanctions-bound
Iran also lent support.
German business sentiment rose for the sixth month in a row
in April, a survey showed on Friday. Oil buyers are cutting
purchases of Iranian crude in April, industry sources said this
week, adding to signs Western sanctions are curbing its sales.
Brent crude gained $1.07 to $119.07 a barrel by 1350
GMT. It fell as low as $116.70, the lowest since Feb. 10, on
Wednesday. U.S. crude added $1.62 to $103.89 and was
heading for a weekly gain.
"I think we've marked the bottom of this downward move,"
said Christopher Bellew, a broker at Jefferies Bache in London.
Support for Brent is coming from "the impact of sanctions on
Iran and probably, once refineries come out of turnaround, quite
a tight supply situation," he said.
The North Sea crude market, which underpins Brent futures,
has come under pressure this week as maintenance at refineries
curbed demand. Brent's decline this week was earlier on Friday
on track to be the steepest in absolute terms since mid-January.
The Munich-based Ifo think tank said on Friday its German
business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000
companies, inched up to 109.9 in April from 109.8 in March,
taking it to its highest level since July 2011.
A Spanish bond sale on Thursday had failed to ease concerns
about the sustainability of the country's debt, while a U.S.
employment report suggested a slowdown in job creation, dimming
the outlook for oil demand.
IRAN
Concern about possible supply shortages as Western sanctions
target exports from Iran helped to send Brent to above $128 a
barrel in March, the highest since 2008.
Helping to allay those concerns, top world exporter Saudi
Arabia is pumping crude at the highest rate in decades and its
Oil Minister, Ali al-Naimi, said on April 13 the kingdom was
"determined" to see a lower oil price.
Talks between world powers and Iran over its nuclear
programme have also eased the pressure on prices. A second round
of discussions is scheduled to take place in Baghdad on May 23.
U.S. crude remained supported on expectations that an oil
glut in the U.S. Midwest would ease with an
earlier-than-scheduled plan to reverse the flow of the Seaway
crude pipeline.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude was trading below
$15 on Friday, having weakened from almost $22 on April 5.