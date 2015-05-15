NYSE investigating technical glitch in options market

UPDATE 1-United to resume domestic flights after tech disruption
Jan 22 United Airlines said it would resume services after grounding all domestic flights following a computer glitch on Sunday.
NEW YORK May 15 NYSE Amex Options said on Friday it was investigating a technical issue involving the symbol range A through AZO, but excluding Apple Inc.
The exchange said the symbols in the range, as well as ICON, would not be available for the remainder of the day.
Nasdaq Options Market and MIAX Options earlier declared "self-help" against the Amex Options Exchange. Self-help occurs when an exchange is dealing with internal problems processing trades and needs to send orders through alternate venues.
The NYSE could not be reached for further comment.
Jan 23 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slipped more than 1 percent against the yen on Monday, as investors locked in gains on the greenback's recent rise as they waited for newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump to offer details of his promised stimulus.