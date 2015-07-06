Options traders exhibit caution ahead of chip earnings

| NEW YORK, July 6
U.S. semiconductor stocks as investors fear that sector earnings
may be weak, and share prices may fall after a recent flourish
in mergers and acquisitions.
Options bets on an exchange-traded fund that tracks the
sector have long been bearish, but there was a noticeable rise
in hedging activity in June.
The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index lost 9
percent in June, more than twice the 4.4 percent fall for the
broader S&P 500 Information Technology Index.
The Market Vectors Semiconductor ETF touched an
all-time high of $60.13 in June but has lost 9 percent, and was
down 48 cents at $54.64 on Monday.
"The price action in both the ETF and the semiconductor
index are indicating that there is trouble ahead," said Art
Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New
York.
Sentiment has been hurt after Micron Technology Inc
gave a dismal earnings forecast in late June, citing a further
drop in personal computer chip prices due to weak demand for
PCs.
Since Micron's forecast, puts activity has increased for
Intel and Texas Instruments, two of the ETF's top
holdings.
With analysts expecting a choppy earnings season for chip
companies, options traders have been lapping up the ETF's put,
usually used to place bearish bets.
Overall open interest, which had dropped to 70,000 contracts
mid-May, has nearly trebled with puts outnumbering calls nearly
5-to-1. The ETF's puts had attracted heavy hedging activity
earlier this year as well, when puts outnumbered calls by about
10-to-1.
"The sheer volume in the puts leads me to believe that
traders are hedging for earnings or general market volatility,"
said Jim Smith, options strategist at OTR Global.
Big mergers in the sector, including Avago Technologies
Ltd's $37 billion deal for Broadcom and Intel
Corp's $16.7 billion purchase of Altera, have
put the spotlight on the sector as the largest players look to
beef up capabilities.
Most semi stocks currently include some M&A premium, and
this could be problematic for companies that do not get
acquired, analysts at Susquehanna Financial Group said in a
recent note. Weak personal computer demand and slowing tablet
growth could also be affecting sentiment.
Buyers of August puts at the $57 and $53 strike prices have
pushed up open interest in the SMH ETF, with the two strikes now
making up for about a fifth of the total open interest in the
ETF's options.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Richard Chang)