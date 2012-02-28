PIMCO's Gross shifts to defensive investment model

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 28 It's time for defense,
says Bill Gross, manager of the world's largest bond fund.
Gross, manager of PIMCO's $250 billion Total Return bond
fund, used American football as a metaphor for his
investment model in his March newsletter. He wrote that he has
turned defensive as he watches out for potential downside risks
and warns about the government's increased demand on available
capital in the economy.
"Over the past 30 years, an offensively minded Federal
Reserve and their global counterparts," or other central banks,
"were printing money, lowering yields and bringing forward a
false sense of monetary wealth," Gross wrote.
"Successful investing in a deleveraging, low interest rate
environment will require defensive in addition to offensive
skills," he added.
He pointed out that "low yields, instead of fostering
capital gains for investors via the magic of present value
discounting and lower credit spreads, begin to reduce household
incomes, lower corporate profit margins and wreak havoc on
historical business models connected to banking, money market
funds and the pension industry.
"The offensively oriented investment world that we have
grown so used to over the past three decades is being
stonewalled by a zero bound goal line stand," Gross said.
"Investment defense is coming of age."
For example, these have been hard times for retirees
who depend on interest income from their fixed-income
investments to pay their bills.
"It is Main Street that has failed to keep up with Wall
Street and corporate America in the race to see who can benefit
more from lower yields," Gross wrote. "As the interest component
of personal income gradually weakens, the ability of the
consumer to keep up its frenetic spending is reduced."
Gross has positioned his PIMCO Total Return Fund in
defensive mode by scaling back on riskier assets like non-U.S.
developed countries' securities and emerging market bonds.
Instead, the fund in January held half its assets in
mortgage-backed securities and 38 percent in Treasuries and
Treasury-related securities.
This is a reversal from Gross's call last year that the
rally in Treasuries was over, when he eliminated U.S. Treasuries
from his portfolio.
PIMCO's "offensive" strategy up until last year was to
recognize the downward trend in interest rates and scale
duration accordingly: Emphasize income and capital gains;
utilize prudent derivative structures that benefit from systemic
leveraging like financial futures or swaps, and follow careful
bottom-up security selection to seek consistent alpha.
The bond fund's "defensive" strategy in 2012 is to recognize
zero-bound limits and systemic debt risk in global financial
markets, and accept financial repression, which involves
measures by which governments channel funds to themselves as a
form of debt reduction, but avoid its impact when and where
possible. His last guideline is put simply: Emphasize income
that is relatively reliable or safe; seek consistent alpha.
In addition, he wrote about the need to "de-emphasize
derivative structures that are fully valued and potentially
volatile, and seek consistent alpha with admittedly lower
nominal returns than historical industry examples," Gross said.
Gross mentioned Warren Buffett's business model as
"Omaha/West Coast" offense being duplicated around the world,
thanks to central bank monetary policies, placing an increasing
emphasis on stock and investment selection as opposed to
business model liability funding.
"Buffett will succeed, based upon his continued strong
offensive play calling, but the rules of the game are changing,"
Gross wrote. "The emphasis these days should be on the defensive
coach."