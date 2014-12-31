版本:
U.S. palladium futures end 2014 up 11.2 pct, 3rd year higher

NEW YORK Dec 31 The most-active U.S. March palladium futures contract settled down 0.7 percent at $798.40 per ounce on Wednesday, but finished 2014 up 11.2 percent versus the end of 2013.

This is the contract's third straight year higher and its biggest rise since 2010 on a continuation chart. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson)
