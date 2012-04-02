US corporate pension gap hits widest-ever level, study says

April 2 (IFR) - US corporate pension funds recorded their most disastrous deficits ever last year, with the gap between assets and liabilities for the 100 biggest portfolios hitting a record $326.8bn, according to consulting firm Milliman Inc.

That's a $94.7bn increase in the pension deficit over 2010. At the same time the pension expense, in the form of a charge to company earnings, also hit a record $38.3bn in 2011, $7.8bn higher than 2010.

The Federal Reserve's low interest rate policy is to blame.

"Low interest rates drove the pension funding deficit to record levels, and the record deficit drove everything else," says John Ehrhardt, consulting actuary and co-author of the pension study by Milliman, an independent actuarial and consulting firm.

The report found that several companies made significantly smaller contributions in 2011 than in 2010.

Contributions made by General Motors, UPS, and Pepsi in 2011 decreased $2.1 billion, $1.8 billion, and $1.2 billion, respectively, from their 2010 levels, Milliman reported.

As Treasury yields drop, so too does the percentage at which a pension fund can discount future liabilities when calculating their size on a net present value basis. The discount rate dropped to an historic year-end low in 2011 at 4.80%.

The ongoing decline in discount rates in 2011 led to record levels of pension expense. Companies in the Milliman report overall had a $38.3 billion charge to earnings, $7.8 billion higher than the $30.5 billion in 2010 and the highest level in the study's 12-year history.

The record 9.3% growth in liabilities versus 2010 overwhelmed the 5.9% investment return for the year for the 100 biggest corporate pension funds, which had expected a 7.8% average return for 2011, said Milliman.

The deficit was also in spite of the companies pumping $55.1bn of corporate cash into the pension funds in efforts to reduce the shortfall.

There's no sign of a let-up, given the Fed's intention of keeping rates low.

"Given the record-low discount rates, we estimate that 2012 pension expense will increase $16 billion, resulting in a record $54 billion charge to corporate earnings," said Ehrhardt.

Wesley Smyth, vice president and senior accounting analyst at Moody's Investors Service, said that while the rising pension deficit was obviously bad from a credit perspective, it was not so dire as to cause major credit risks across any one sector.

"For some companies it's a big problem, but in and of itself it would not be the only factor that would lead to a downgrade, because nothing ever happens in a vacuum," he said.

Moody's views an unfunded pension as a debt liability, so if a company has $300m of a pension deficit and $500m of debt on its balance sheet, it's total debt would be $800m.

The rating agency does, however, view liability driven investment as a credit positive.

"Plan sponsors have several options to reduce or completely eliminate pension risk. We view the elimination or reduction of pension risk as a credit positive, however the resulting positive must be weighed against the cost involved," he said.

The corporates surveyed were expected to pump more money into the pension funds last year, but many deferred of their contributions until 2012.

One reason for deferrals was the hope that the government will amend the Pension Protection Act of 2006 to allow for lower pension contributions beginning in 2012. The US Senate approved the bill to amend the law in mid-March and it is currently pending in the House of Representatives.

The study found Ford and Exxon-Mobil have announced expectations that their 2012 contributions will be approximately $3.8 and $2.9 billion, respectively. In addition, eight companies have reported expectations that their 2012 contributions to be at least $1 billion (Boeing, Caterpillar, GE, Honeywell, Lockheed-Martin, Pepsi, Raytheon, and Verizon ).

With these disclosures and the impact of low discount rates, the study anticipates contributions will reach a new record level in 2012.

That is in part because the bad pension funding news is that the huge deficits are occurring at a time when US corporations have record levels of cash on their balance sheets.

"They were burned in 2008 when contributions went through the roof and if you did not have the cash on your balance sheet you had trouble finding it elsewhere," said Ehrhardt. "Now at least the fixed income markets are open if they don't have the cash and they can borrow at record low rates."

The pension fund deficits are something of a boon for the fixed-income markets.

For the first time in the 12 years that Milliman has been tracking pension funds, the amount of assets the funds have in fixed-income investments exceeded that in equities in the top 100.

In 2011, the percentage of pension plan assets invested in equities dropped to 38.1% from about 43.8%, while fixed-income allocations increased to 41.4% from 36.4%.

The shift is a reaction to the huge volatility the pension funds have suffered by being invested too much in equities.

Having more fixed income assets also better matches long duration liabilities, while at the same time reducing risk.

"We've been talking about liability driven investment (LDI) for a couple of years and last year was the first time we saw a reduction in equity investments versus an increase in fixed income," said Ehrhardt.

"For at least the next two years you will see this trend continue," he added.

By investing in fixed income, pension funds can benefit from the flip-side of low interest rates: higher capital returns on the bonds in which they've invested.

The companies in the study are the 100 U.S. public companies with the largest defined benefit pension plan assets for which a 2011 annual report was released by March 5, 2012. The study is based on the pension plan accounting information disclosed in the footnotes to the companies' annual reports for the 2011 fiscal year and for previous fiscal years, according to Milliman.