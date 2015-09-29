GRAPHIC-Shanghai shake-out makes China stocks Q3's worst performers

LONDON, Sept 29 A fall of almost 20 percent in just over a week in August rubbed out the year's gains in Shanghai "A" shares and made them the worst-performing asset in a quarter where investors found very few places to hide.

link.reuters.com/pes94w

Fears that the world's second-largest economy will miss its 7 percent 2015 growth target hammered Shanghai stocks in the three months to September. They are on track for a fall of 29 percent in dollar terms and are down nearly 7 percent for 2015.

Concern that China's voracious appetite for commodities will be dented helped push copper prices down nearly 22 percent for the quarter and 13.5 percent for the year to date.

Crude oil was the third-quarter's second-worst performer, down 25.6 percent in the last three months and 17.4 percent for the year.

In a quarter made uncertain for investors by worries over China, global economic health more generally, and concern the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise interest rates by year-end, only four major assets made any money.

Relatively high-yielding Italian government bonds returned 6 percent in dollar terms after a sharp fall in yields across bond markets in early July on global growth concerns and a drop in the euro against the dollar .

German Bund yields made more modest gains.

U.S. Treasuries returned 2.6 percent and the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, is up 0.6 percent for the quarter. With gains of 6.4 percent for the year so far, the dollar is the best performing asset of 2015.

The list of global worries made it a torrid quarter for investors in emerging markets. EM equities measured by MSCI fell nearly 20 percent and are down 18 percent for the year. Frontier market stocks lost 11 percent this quarter while a JPMorgan gauge of emerging local currency debt lost 15.5 percent.

The Japanese yen is set to end the quarter down 2 percent since the end of June and flat for the year.

Emerging market dollar-denominated debt lost a modest 2.3 percent in the third quarter and is down less than 1 percent for the year. (Reporting by Nigel Stephenson; editing by Andrew Roche)