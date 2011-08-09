Peru markets recovering as govt assures stability

LIMA Aug 9 Peru's stocks .IGRA and currency PEN=PE were gaining early on Tuesday, trying to recover from steep drops the previous day after Standard & Poor's downgraded the U.S. government's long term credit rating.

Lima's main equities index was up 1.8 percent at 19,072 points after plunging 7 percent on Monday as emerging market investors fled for safe havens like gold, cash and short-term bonds.

The sol was 0.18 percent firmer at 2.748 per dollar.

Finance Minister Luis Miguel Castilla said he hoped the sell-off would be short-lived and that yield-hungry investors would pour back into emerging markets once volatility settles.

"What we are probably going to see is a lot of volatility, then perhaps in a few weeks begin to have more tolerance for risk capital and those who have left return in search of returns," he said on TV late on Monday. "Peru is a country that has strong fundamentals and going forward can be an attractive place."

Peru has record foreign reserves of nearly $50 billion and a fiscal cushion of several billion dollars that it says can be used as a rainy day fund.

Still, Castilla said slower global growth could pinch prices for base metals like copper that Peru exports, even as prices for its gold and silver soar.

"We believe that China will remain relatively stable, but definitely has entered a phase of lower growth in external demand because the world will grow less, and that in turn is reflected in a drop of our raw materials," Castilla said.

"The increase in the price of gold and silver in some way going to compensate the fall in the price of copper and other metals at least in the short term."

He said Peru, which has been one of the world's fastest-growing economies could see further moderation of demand.

"I think we're probably in a world of slower growth and that affects the growth prospects of our country," he said. "Calculations we do show that if the world grows less (one) point that subtracts a point of growth from our country." (Reporting by Ursula Scollo and Caroline Stauffer, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)