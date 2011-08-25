版本:
Peru offers to buy dollars for day 4, sol flat

LIMA Aug 25 Peru's central bank offered to buy dollars for the fourth straight day on Thursday to keep the sol currency from strengthening. The bank purchased a total of $423 million on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The sol PEN=PE was bidding at 2.731 per dollar, the same as its Wednesday closing price. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)

