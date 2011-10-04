Peru stocks down 3 pct, sol ends 0.07 pct weaker

LIMA Oct 4 Peru's benchmark stock index .IGRA fell 3 percent on Tuesday, following U.S. stocks to the verge of bear market territory as investors worried about the economic implications of an increasingly likely Greek default. [ID:nN1E79319R]

The sol currency PEN=PE ended 0.07 percent weaker at 2.777 per U.S. dollar on the local spot market. The central bank has been selling dollars to prevent volatility but did not intervene on Tuesday. (Reporting by Ursula Scollo and Caroline Stauffer)