UPDATE 1-Peru bourse ends down 7 pct, suspended 30 minutes

  

 * Lima stock exchange falls most since June 6
 * Investors fear global recession
 (Updates prices to close, adds commentary)
 LIMA, Aug 8 Peru's bourse closed down more than
7 percent on Monday after operations were suspended for 30
minutes as stocks slumped on concern the global economy was
headed for recession.
 It was the only regional bourse in Latin America to suspend
trading amid a global sell-off on fears of slowing economic
growth and persistent debt woes in the European Union and the
United States.
 Lima's benchmark index .IGRA closed down 7.09 percent,
its largest single-day fall since June 6, the day after
left-winger Ollanta Humala was elected president, causing
nervous investors to send stocks on a historical 12.5-percent
plunge.
 The country's sol currency ended bidding 0.4 weaker at
2.753 per U.S. dollar PEN=PE, its weakest close since June
28. Local markets until Monday had been performing well as
investors now largely believe Humala will keep pro-market
reforms in place.
 But investors around the world shed stocks and higher-risk
currencies on the first trading day after Standard & Poor's
downgraded the United State's credit rating. They were also
convinced Europe might not prevent its weakest economies from
defaulting on long-term obligations. For more see
[ID:nN1E7771FA].
 "The concern is that these over-indebted countries no
longer have a way to pay their debts and ultimately what will
happen is that we will all be dragged into a new recession,"
said Jose Menor, an analyst at Lima brokerage Juan Magot.
 (Reporting by Ursula Scollo; Editing by James Dalgleish)

