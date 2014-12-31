版本:
U.S. platinum futures close 2014 down 11.8 pct, 2nd year lower

NEW YORK Dec 31 The spot U.S. January platinum futures contract settled down 0.8 percent at $1,208.90 per ounce on Wednesday, and closed 2014 down 11.8 percent versus the end of 2013.

This is the second straight year lower for the most-active contract. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Chris Reese)
