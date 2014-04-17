版本:
Platinum falls 1 pct on S.African mining strike settlement offer

April 17 Platinum prices fell 1 percent to their lowest in two weeks on Thursday after South Africa's biggest platinum producers offered to raise wages for some miners to settle a three-month old strike.

Spot platinum was down 1.1 percent at $1,416.50 an ounce by 1:10 p.m. (1710 GMT) (Reporting by Frank Tang; Editing by David Gregorio)
