COLUMN-Political risk is evident everywhere except the markets: Kemp

(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, July 2 "Geopolitical risk" turns out to
have surprisingly little impact on the valuation of oil and most
financial assets.
Since the beginning of 2011, revolutions and
counter-revolutions have rocked the Arab world, sanctions have
slashed oil exports from Iran, and unrest has cut production in
South Sudan and Nigeria, and none of these events has had any
significant impact on oil prices.
The world's most important oil exporting region has
descended into chaos, with armed conflict within just a few
miles of some of the world's largest oil fields, yet the day to
day change in benchmark prices has been the smallest at any time
for more than 20 years.
None of the daily price changes so far in 2014 has reached 2
standard deviations let alone 3 or 4 (Chart 1). Volatility in
futures prices is near to the lowest it has ever been (Chart 2).