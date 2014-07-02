COLUMN-Political risk is evident everywhere except the markets: Kemp

(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

By John Kemp

LONDON, July 2 "Geopolitical risk" turns out to have surprisingly little impact on the valuation of oil and most financial assets.

Since the beginning of 2011, revolutions and counter-revolutions have rocked the Arab world, sanctions have slashed oil exports from Iran, and unrest has cut production in South Sudan and Nigeria, and none of these events has had any significant impact on oil prices.

The world's most important oil exporting region has descended into chaos, with armed conflict within just a few miles of some of the world's largest oil fields, yet the day to day change in benchmark prices has been the smallest at any time for more than 20 years.

None of the daily price changes so far in 2014 has reached 2 standard deviations let alone 3 or 4 (Chart 1). Volatility in futures prices is near to the lowest it has ever been (Chart 2).